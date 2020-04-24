Make every effort to enter through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able to. Once the owner of the house gets up and closes the door, you will stand outside knocking and pleading, ‘Sir, open the door for us.’ “But he will answer, ‘I don’t know you or where you come from.’ Then you will say, ‘We ate and drank with you, and you taught in our streets.’ But he will reply, ‘I don’t know you or where you come from. Away from me, all you evil-doers!’
“There will be weeping there, and gnashing of teeth, when you see Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God, but you yourselves thrown out. People will come from east and west and north and south and will take their places at the feast in the kingdom of God. Indeed there are those who are last who will be first, and first who will be last.” (Luke 13: 24-30)
Hello everyone. Let’s be consistent about what we are doing for the Lord because God never changes. What He was two thousand years ago, He’s still the same today. He loves us so much.
Let’s continue to serve and worship Him as our God. This is the day the Lord has made so let us rejoice and be glad in it.
God’s love is unconditional and forever. There is nothing you can do to stop Him from loving you. Amen ... Now when I sit back and study Luke 13:24-30, I think about all the people that have died who have left this world that we are living in and now they are waiting to be judged by The Judge of Judges (Jesus). I wonder sometimes, did they really know Jesus as their Lord and Savior? Did they really give their life to Him before they died? Jesus is the most powerful person to ever walk this earth. He will always be around. At the name of Jesus, the devil and his imps tremble when they hear His name.
That’s why it’s so important that we get to know Jesus, one on one. Make Him your Lord and Savior today because there’s coming a time when the door to Heaven will close! And when it closes you want to be on the same side that Jesus is on. I know some of you are saying: ‘I’ve got plenty of time to get right with Jesus and to give my life to Him’. I know some of you are saying: ‘I’m having a good time now.’
I hate to bust your bubbles but living life that way will put you on the wrong side of the door and that side of the door will lead to that “hot spot” called hell.
Now you don’t want to go there because in hell, once you are there, there is no way out. The only way you can avoid that “hot spot” is to repent of your sins, ask God to forgive you, turn from your evil ways. I beg you, once again, please give your life to Jesus today. Don’t put off today for tomorrow because you just might not see tomorrow! Before I go any further, if you are not saved and you want to be saved; say this simple and powerful prayer and mean it when you pray it. Just say: “Lord, Jesus I’m a sinner and need to be saved by You. Forgive me of all my sins, come into my heart and save me. I believe You are the Son of God. I believe You died to save a sinner like me. I believe you also died and got up out of the grave in three days and are sitting at the right hand of God the Father in Heaven interceding for us. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen ...
Now if you prayed that prayer and meant it from your heart, Jesus WILL save you. Brothers and sisters, what’s more important to you? Giving your life to Jesus or continuing in your sins? Now that’s a question only you can answer because when you stand before Jesus, and believe me we ALL will stand before Him one day to give an account of our sins, and guess what, it’s going to be one on one. You and Him because no one can speak for you.
In closing, brothers and sisters, this Corona Virus has put fear in so many people’s lives but I’m here to let you know, it’s going to get better one day because God is in control and this too will come to pass. In Jesus’ name ... Amen ... SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
