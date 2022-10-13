Hello everyone, it is a wonderful day to be alive. I thank God for having activity in my limbs. I thank him for touching me with his finger of love and waking me up this morning. I thank him for his son, Jesus and the holy spirit he sent as our comfort. I thank him for the work he did on the cross of Calvary.
We strung him wide, and he still hung his head and died for us. Although we chose to live our lives according to the way we desired he continues to love us in our sins. There was a man named Lee John who was a hardcore partier. He loved drinking whiskey and chasing it with beer. He also loved smoking weed laced with cocaine and sleeping with multiple women every opportunity he got. One night after partying and drinking all night, Lee John fell asleep and had a dream. In his dream someone told him he needed to stop drinking, smoking and chasing women. They said if he continued in the lifestyle he was living something bad was going to happen to him. They also told him how important it was for him to give his life to Jesus, because there would be a day when Jesus would return, and he would not want to be left behind.
Another person in his dream invited him to come to church with them and instructed him to read his bible so he would know and understand the word of God. Lee John asked the people in his dream why they were telling him all those things. They answered him and said, “We are telling you this because we love you and want to see you in heaven with us.” Lee John replied, “I am having so much fun living my life this way. Why should I stop enjoying my lifestyle just to please your God? Why should I give my life to him when I am not ready to die?” Then he heard a voice that seemed to come from nowhere saying, “It is your life, live it the way you want to live it.” Then Lee John looked around and asked, “Who is speaking to me?” The voice replied, “It is me, the devil the one you are living for. Continue to live your life to fulfill your every desire so you can spend eternity with me, where there will be flames of fire continually.” Then he said, “Come on, Lee John, my place is the hottest place you will ever see. You will not have to worry about leaving because there is no way out.”
Lee John began to feel burning as if fire was consuming his soul. He replied to the devil and said, “No, I do not want to be a part of your kingdom, leave me alone.” Lee John immediately woke from his dream soaked from perspiration, and thought I never want to experience that. From that point, he decided to give his life to Christ and repented and asking Jesus into his heart. From that day forward, Lee John never returned to his old lifestyle. You may be a Lee John, or you may know a Lee John; however, God loves you and wants you to be a part of his kingdom.
