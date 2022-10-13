Hello everyone, it is a wonderful day to be alive. I thank God for having activity in my limbs. I thank him for touching me with his finger of love and waking me up this morning. I thank him for his son, Jesus and the holy spirit he sent as our comfort. I thank him for the work he did on the cross of Calvary.

We strung him wide, and he still hung his head and died for us. Although we chose to live our lives according to the way we desired he continues to love us in our sins. There was a man named Lee John who was a hardcore partier. He loved drinking whiskey and chasing it with beer. He also loved smoking weed laced with cocaine and sleeping with multiple women every opportunity he got. One night after partying and drinking all night, Lee John fell asleep and had a dream. In his dream someone told him he needed to stop drinking, smoking and chasing women. They said if he continued in the lifestyle he was living something bad was going to happen to him. They also told him how important it was for him to give his life to Jesus, because there would be a day when Jesus would return, and he would not want to be left behind.

