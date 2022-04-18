Hello everyone.
We are almost one week removed from the biggest christian holiday of the calendar year, Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is always a time of reflection and great celebration. During the Easter season, churches from around the globe commemorate the death, burial, and resurrection of our lord and savior Jesus, who is the Christ. Now that Easter is over, I think it is imperative that God’s people begin to ponder the pivotal question, “What’s next?” What does God expect from us during the Easter aftermath? Today, I want to share three things Christians should be during the Easter aftermath.
The first thing I believe Christians should be doing during the Easter aftermath is expanding God’s kingdom. Now that Easter is behind us, we need to focus much of our time and attention on encouraging others to join our Christian family. Jesus himself commands us in Matthew 28:19: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…” In other words, God expects us to make time in our busy schedule to be a witness for him. During the Easter aftermath, christians should be working to expand God’s kingdom.
The second thing I believe Christians should be doing during the Easter aftermath is continuing in fervent prayer. James 5:16 encourages all of us to, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other…” God wants us to pray for our fellow man. He wants us to pray for their needs, concerns, goals and aspirations. He wants us to intercede for our brothers and sisters in the lord, but he also wants us to pray for our leaders and even our enemies. During the Easter aftermath, christians should be praying for each other.
The third thing I believe Christians should be doing during the Easter aftermath is walking in love. In Mark 12:31 Jesus compels us, “…Love your neighbor as yourself…” We should be striving to love our fellow man as Jesus loved them. Loving our fellow man entails treating them the way we want to be treated. It also means that we refuse to discriminate or show favoritism regardless of a person’s race, gender or economic portfolio. During the Easter aftermath, christians should walk in love.
Yes, we are almost one week removed from Easter Sunday. We have officially begun the Easter aftermath. During this time I believe the christian community should be working to expand God’s kingdom, continuing in fervent prayer and walking in love. Let’s all be about our heavenly father’s business.
Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.