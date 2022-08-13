The economy is in a recession and the inflation rate is high. These are bad times, and some people have begun to wonder: what will economic conditions look like in the months ahead? The answer depends on whether the Federal Reserve continues its recent policies. In recent months, the Federal Reserve reduced the money supply by selling Treasury bills and other assets, which took money out of circulation. As a result, financial institutions were able to charge high interest rates when they made loans – mostly because their competitors didn’t have enough money available to offer loans at lower rates.

Even though the interest rate has increased, it is still low by historical standards. No one knows what the Federal Reserve will do next. We are all left to wonder: How much money will the Federal Reserve take out of the economy? How high will interest rates get? The answer to these questions will determine how long we continue to have high inflation rates and how severe the recession will be.

