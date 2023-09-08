The economy's performance

How is the economy doing? You can’t give a single straightforward answer to my question. Instead, your answer will depend on how you measure economic performance and on whether your measurement is above or below where you think it ought to be. You could use Real GDP, the most important measure of an economy’s performance. It is a measure of the value of output constructed in such a way that it does not change because of inflation. So real GDP is a good measure of the economy’s performance, but what should its value be?

That value is given by real potential GDP. It is an estimate of what real GDP would be if all the inputs into the production process were utilized at rates that did not cause unwanted inflation. For instance, its calculations assume that all the workers who want to work can find jobs, while also assuming that firms do not enter into bidding wars to attract more workers into the labor market. Such bidding wars would have driven up wages and led to inflation.

Joe McGarrity is a professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

