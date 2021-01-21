Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector. – Art. II.S1.C2, U.S. Constitution
Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist No. 68, says, “A small number of persons, selected by their fellow-citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to so complicated an investigation.” Hamilton is speaking about how to elect the president of the United States. Today, there has never been so much news coverage regarding the election of the president. Moreover, there have been numerous calls to dismantle the electoral college and move the election to the people’s popular vote. So, why did the Founding Fathers create an electoral college system? Because the people have only an indirect say in the election of the president, and as initially designed, the electoral college was not merely a perfunctory institution–it was a check on the popular will.
This system set up by the founders of the American Republic gave the people an indirect say in the president’s election. However, the people were able to vote for their representatives, who would directly represent them in that district or state. Hamilton further describes what these representatives should possess, when he says, “It was equally desirable that the immediate election should be made by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station and acting under the circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all the reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice.” Thus, the Founding Fathers were concerned about a populist executive, and their structure was a system of checks and balances – ambition checks ambition. Every single part of the government had to please a different constituency. The House of Representatives had to please the people; the Senate had to satisfy the State legislatures, and a presidential candidate had to please the electoral college.
The founders were concerned about mob rule. As Alexis de Tocqueville explains in his book Democracy in America, “In America, several particular circumstances also tend to make the power of the majority not only predominant but irresistible.” Tocqueville and the Founding Fathers understood that mob rule or factions could determine the result of a presidential election. Coastal cities with large populations would dominate, leaving the more rural areas without a say. In Federalist No. 10, Madison says, “Among the numerous advantages promised by a well-constructed Union, none deserves to be more accurately developed than its tendency to break and control the violence of faction.”
Progressivism changed the fabric of American politics in the nineteenth and early twentieth century. Industrialization and mass immigration changed the dynamics of America. There was a move away from constitutional principles in all departments of government. Over the years, this situation contributed to the growth of a more democratic urge within the republic, an example of which was the ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment. This amendment took power away from state legislatures in the direct election of senators and gave it to the people. Consequently, there have been calls to dismantle the electoral college and also place the election of the executive in the hands of the people.
In his book The Radicalism of the American Revolution, Gordon Wood says, “Elected officials were to bring the partial, local interests of the society, and sometimes even their own interests, right into the workings of government.” This quotation is reminiscent of the Founding Fathers’ belief that these men of character would serve the people faithfully. The electoral college was established so that everyone would have a voice – albeit an indirect one in the election of the president. Tocqueville further elaborates by saying, “A custom is spreading more and more in the United States, which will end by making the guarantees of representative government vain.” Progressive ideologies and a new cadre of American political thinkers are placing the electoral college in jeopardy.
The Founding Fathers believed in a system of checks and balances in the governmental structure of America. This system is no different from the electoral college. Debates often arise when an executive wins the popular vote but loses the electoral college. This dilemma has caused many to question the legitimacy and integrity of the system. Hamilton discusses the avoidance of disorder when he says, “But the precautions which have been so happily concerted in the system under consideration promise an effectual security against this mischief.” The electoral college system prevents precinct recounts and runoff elections. How chaotic would an election be if the popular vote was within five or ten votes? The people have only an indirect say in the election of the president, and as initially designed, the electoral college was not merely a perfunctory institution–it was a check on the popular will. Hamilton furthers this by stating, “This process of election affords a moral certainty that the office of President will seldom fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.” Also, “I venture somewhat further, and hesitate not to affirm that if the manner of it be not perfect, it is at least excellent.”
Is the electoral college doomed in American politics? Time will tell.
Michael Deel currently attends Johns Hopkins University in their MA program in government. He lives in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and you can reach him on Twitter @MDeel2022 or by e-mail at mdeel1@jhu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.