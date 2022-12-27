The county’s annual budget is the result of a straightforward process. In October, the county administrator notified all department heads to prepare and submit their proposed budgets to his office by mid-November. His office assembles the budgets and negotiates with the department heads to ensure the proposed expenditures do not exceed the forecasted revenues estimated by the treasurer.

The county’s budget has two parts. One is the county’s general revenues and expenses, and the other is special funds. The legislature creates special funds under the control of department heads. The Quorum Court has oversight of these special funds.

Pickett is a retired JP. His email address is pickett@conwaycorp.net.

