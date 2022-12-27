The county’s annual budget is the result of a straightforward process. In October, the county administrator notified all department heads to prepare and submit their proposed budgets to his office by mid-November. His office assembles the budgets and negotiates with the department heads to ensure the proposed expenditures do not exceed the forecasted revenues estimated by the treasurer.
The county’s budget has two parts. One is the county’s general revenues and expenses, and the other is special funds. The legislature creates special funds under the control of department heads. The Quorum Court has oversight of these special funds.
The next step is for the budget and finance committee to consider each department’s budget separately. The committee’s hearings may change a proposed budget, but usually not. The committee ends its work by approving all department budgets and submitting them to the full Quorum Court for consideration.
The Quorum Court meeting on Dec. 20 considered the proposed 2023 budget. The “county general” budget includes revenues from various sources (property tax is the primary source) and funding for multiple departments. When the Court considers the county general budget, there is usually little controversy. Occasionally a Justice will want to exercise their authority and boost their standing with their constituents by requesting a reduction in a line item of a department’s budget. These efforts are all political showmanship. Such gamesmanship results from a Justice attempting to substitute their casual knowledge for the professional expertise of the department head. Most of the changes proposed by a Justice are insignificant and do not affect a department’s operations.
There were two issues before the Court on Dec. 20 requiring lengthy discussion. One was the renaming of a position in the Roads Department.
Judge-elect Allen Dodson made a comprehensive presentation offering three reasons why the renaming would promote efficiency in the county’s operation. The first focused on monitoring the expenditure of the American Rescue Plan funds. Faulkner County received $24 million and has passed ordinances to fund some infrastructure projects. The U.S. Dept. of Treasury will monitor these expenditures to ensure they are for the approved projects. Monitoring is a huge task; the Judge’s staff is too small to assume this duty. If Treasury determines that the funds included unauthorized expenditures, Faulkner County will have to pay the money back. The county must avoid this significant risk with close monitoring.
The second reason the position is needed is to monitor the county’s self-insurance health program. Overseeing the health plan is another time-consuming task with an ever-increasing workload.
The third reason is that this position would assume the responsibilities of the roads contract and procurement specialist. The county has about 1,000 miles of roads and bridges to maintain. The County Roads Dept. is constantly rebuilding, resealing and renewing all the county’s roads. Contractors perform much of the road work, and contracts require monitoring.
When this ordinance came up for discussion, howls of protest erupted. The questions ranged from the purpose or need for the new position to false claims that the renaming was an expansion of government. Note that these opponents never raised the growth of government argument when, 2.5 years ago, the Court approved the addition of five sheriff deputies. The ordinance clearly stated that it renamed an existing position. Facts did not matter to opponents. The discussion passed from one opposing Justice to another, drifting in and out of any rational argument and into false equivalence. The ordinance failed. The Judge-elect will have to revisit the question early in 2023.
The second contested issue concerned the cost-of-living adjustment for the county’s employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the consumer price index increased by 5.9 percent for the 12 months in 2022. The proposed budget included a 6 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA). The Tea Party and MAGA supporters in the Court would have none of the proposed 6 percent.
One member of the Court offered an amendment to set the COLA at 3.5 percent based on partially false, fictitious and irrelevant number-crunching. Another uninformed member asserted that a single lump sum addition to each employee’s salary was an adequate COLA. The Tea Party and MAGA folks pulled one false and silly argument after another out of thin air. Ignorance and petty politics ran thick in the air.
None of these blessed party members contested that inflation during 2023 was 6 percent. Their objective was to set an arbitrary COLA that levies a hidden tax on the county employees’ salaries. The hidden tax equals the 6 percent actual inflation minus the finally approved COLA of 4 percent, which equals 2 percent. County employees may multiply their salary by 2 percent to calculate the hidden tax they will pay in 2023.
If inflation in 2023 continues at 5 percent, then by this time next year, the county’s employees will experience a reduction in their purchasing power equal to 7 percent.
And so goes the wisdom of the Faulkner County Quorum Court.
Pickett is a retired JP. His email address is pickett@conwaycorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.