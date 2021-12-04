America is in the midst of our wonderful holiday season, along with others who celebrate with us. Bells are tinkling soliciting funds for the less fortunate, and the tune of the ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ is trumping on the radio and TV advertisements.
It is also the season when Faulkner County prepares its budget for the forthcoming year. Budget preparation is a process that takes about 2.5 months to complete. There are four groups that participate in the process.
The County’s budget is an executive budget assembled by the Judge’s office. The County budget preparation is no different from the budget prepared by the Governor’s and President’s offices. After the budget is assembled, it is submitted to the Quorum Court for final approval. State statutes require that the budget be approved by 31 December each year, and the budget is balanced.
In mid-October, the Judge’s office sends a request to all department heads to submit their proposed budget. Most respond promptly while some are a bit slower.
The Judge’s office then assembles the proposed budgets on extensive spreadsheets amenable to easy modification.
A short diversion is needed here. A department’s budget has four parts. The personal services record the direct salaries (full and part-time) and indirect salary expenses, i.e., social security, retirement, workman’s comp., unemployment comp, and insurance. Personal services are referred to as ‘above the line’ expenses. The parts that follow are referred to as ‘below the line’ expenses.
A second part is supplies, such as general, janitorial, food, fuel & oil, tires, repair and maintenance supplies, and maintenance and service contracts.
The third part is a catch-all group listing other services and charges. This part includes utilities, accounting, engineering, special legal, communications, travel, advertising and publications, other (than personal services) insurance, utilities, and miscellaneous. The number of expenses listed in this group varies among the departments, depending on the duties and responsibilities of each.
The fourth part of the budget is capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include land, buildings, machinery and equipment, and vehicles.
By mid-November, the first round of the budget is assembled listing all expenditures for all departments.
What is missing at this point is expected revenue. The third player in the budget process is the treasurer. The treasurer submits its final estimates of next year’s revenues to the Judge by the middle of November but no later than Thanksgiving. Proposed expenditures always exceed expected revenues.
Since the County’s budget cannot show a deficit, the Judge’s office begins reducing the department’s expenditures. Reduction in a department’s budget is not arbitrary. The Judge’s office knows the aggregate expenditures that need to be reduced in each department, and this amount is transmitted to the department head. The department head, and not the Judge’s office, then decides how much to reduce supplies, other services and charges, and capital expenditures but usually not salaries. The interaction among the Judge’s office and all department heads continue until expected revenues equal expected expenses, and the budget is balanced.
Now, the Judge’s office has to compile each budget in the form to be included in the County’s official budget book. In 2021 there were 73 separate budgets prepared.
The next-to-last step in the annual budget process is to submit each of the separate budgets to the Quorum Court’s Budget & Finance Committee for consideration. The Committee conducts hearings where each department budget is considered separately, and the department head is present to answer questions posed by the Quorum Court members present.
Sometimes there are no questions about a department’s budget and consideration and approvals move quickly. Approval by the Committee means sending a budget to the official meeting of the Quorum Court for its approval for inclusion in next year’s budget.
Sometimes during the Committee’s hearings changes in a department’s budget will be proposed and approved. The Judge’s office then has to redraft the department’s budget incorporating the Committee’s changes before the official meeting of the Quorum Court.
The Budget & Finance Committee hearings are lengthy. Members stay until all proposed budgets are approved.
The final step is the approval of all budgets by the full Quorum Court in mid-to-late December. Sometime after the first of the year, the budget is printed and distributed. Readers may view the 2021 budget by linking to https://www.faulknercounty.org/images/ documents/Budgets/2021% 20Budget.pdf.
Pickett is the JP for District 11. He may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net
