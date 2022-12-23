The November elections resulted in four new Faulkner County Quorum Court members and a County Judge. Several issues continue to face the Court and Judge. Some of these include using the American Rescue Plan to fund additional infrastructure projects, remodeling and operating the animal control facility, remodeling the Court House, adding extra jail space, and others if they materialize.
The Cabin published an article on April 9, 2022, page A4 addressing the need for additional jail space in Faulkner County. This article updates the data through November 2022 and continues the discussion of the need for more jail beds in Faulkner County.
Faulkner County has space for 440 male, female, and juvenile inmates. The Courts sentence persons to either the Faulkner County or State jail facilities. Faulkner County courts sometimes sentence persons to 364 days, where they serve their incarceration period in a Faulkner County jail. If the sentence is for 365 or more days, the person doing time would be in a State jail facility.
The wrinkle here is that the State’s jail facilities do not have adequate space for all the inmates. Until space becomes available in a State facility, the County is required to house the prisoners.
In the meantime, the clamor for additional jail space continues in the County. Adding other monthly data to the graph shown in the April article does not change the conclusion made in April.
The Faulkner County jail problem results directly from the Legislature’s failure to provide adequate State jail space.
There is relief in the immediate future. The Governor-elect and Bart Hester, the incoming Senate leader, have identified one of the priorities during the upcoming legislative session: adding additional State jail beds. Any new space will require one year to design and two years for construction.
If Faulkner County launches a jail construction program this Spring, its design and construction period will overlap the State’s design and construction period. Additional beds from both would be available at the same time. The County would not need the extra space because the State inmates would not be in the County’s jail.
Stepping back, what is the alleged problem facing Faulkner County’s Sheriff’s office? The problem stems from the number of inmates in the County’s jail bumping against the maximum capacity, requiring the Sheriff’s office to release inmates.
The Sheriff does not release dangerous inmates. The office does release inmates housed for minor offenses, many of whom do not have sufficient funds to post the required bail. The Sheriff dislikes having to sit down every morning and decide which inmates to release that day. Note on Chart 2 that the Sheriff released many inmates during the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 with no adverse effects.
All the discussion about a new jail focuses on its size, i.e., the number of beds: there is a great clamor to add 256 beds. No needs study supports 256 new jail beds. The only inquiry into the need for additional jail beds is this article and the earlier article in April. It is perplexing that the discussion about a jail omits an empirical study addressing its need. At this time, the debate floats along, drifting from one personal opinion to another, but no definitive proof that a need exists.
The estimated cost for 256 beds is $26 million, which will escalate as inflation continues. Financing the $26m using $10m in American Rescue Funds and $5.3m in funds previously escrowed in annual budgets will require borrowing $11m from local financial institutions. Eleven million at 4 percent for five years requires a yearly payment of $2,470,898. The County may borrow for only a maximum of five years.
Completely ignored are the operation and maintenance expenses of a new jail. Two hundred fifty-six new beds is a 58 percent increase and will incur additional O & M, including commissary expenses. If the 2023 O & M expenses are increased by 58 percent, then when the 256 new beds are available, the County will face an annual increase in jail expenses of approximately $2 million.
The County’s revenue sources will not increase in five years sufficiently to finance the additional O & M associated with the extra 256 beds. Ignoring these expenses is a grievous public policy error.
Summary: Whims and wants underpin the discussion for adding 256 jail beds. No empirical study supports the need for additional beds. The State will add a significant number of new beds in their units during the next three years, thereby eliminating the source of the County’s overcrowding. Even if the County continues on its march to add jail space, it is implausible that its revenues will be sufficient to pay for the new jail and the additional O & M expenses.
A much wiser use of the County’s available funds would be to remodel the courthouse and remodel and operate the animal control facility.
Pickett is a recently retired JP and may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.