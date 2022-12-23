The November elections resulted in four new Faulkner County Quorum Court members and a County Judge. Several issues continue to face the Court and Judge. Some of these include using the American Rescue Plan to fund additional infrastructure projects, remodeling and operating the animal control facility, remodeling the Court House, adding extra jail space, and others if they materialize.

The Cabin published an article on April 9, 2022, page A4 addressing the need for additional jail space in Faulkner County. This article updates the data through November 2022 and continues the discussion of the need for more jail beds in Faulkner County.

Pickett is a recently retired JP and may be contacted at pickett@conwaycorp.net.

