There is a group of people here in our county that are part of a tradition that goes back for 144 years. This group is known as the Faulkner County Singing Convention, and they meet each year on Friday and Saturday before the fourth Sunday in July. The current group has a constitution and by-laws adopted on July 26, 2013. The officers consist of a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, chaplain and sergeant-at-arms. In their respective order the current officers are Robert Clark, Jonathan Sawrie, Robert Morrow, Raymond Bush and Yolonda Walker. They meet by invitation in various churches around the county. This past year they met at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located on Highway 25, in northern Faulkner County, Arkansas.

At this point let me confess that I know very little about this organization, but I am married to a woman who does. Janis (formerly Howard) has been very active in this organization, and her mother and father were active in this group for many years before Janis came along. Her mother played the piano for many singers and groups in the area. She also taught Janis to play when she was about 10 or 12 years of age. This means that Janis has been playing the piano for more than 70 years, and she would not want me to brag, but I can tell you that she is very good. My long-time friend Dr. Ben McNew has also been involved for most of his life, and he is now past 90 years of age. His father taught Singing School, and the Howards and McNews were good friends and often fellowshipped in their homes.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.