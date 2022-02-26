‘Studio 666” is a horror/comedy directed by B. J. McDonnell and is written by Jeff Behuler (writer of “The Grudge (2020)” and “Pet Sematary (2019)”) and Rebecca Hughes with story credits to Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl. The film stars Grohl alongside his fellow Foo Fighters band members (all playing themselves) as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of his bandmates.
Must a movie be well made to be good? That’s a question I think is asked about a lot of different movies, especially nowadays. There are subcategories in film for “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema like films such as “The Room” or in a horror context like the film I’m talking about right now “Troll 2 or “The Wicker Man.” I, however, don’t think “Studio 666” is as “objectively bad” (whatever that means) as those films, especially not on that cartoonish standpoint. Is it well made? Not at all. Is it entertaining and a fun watch? For the majority of the time yes.
It does feel like there’s a somewhat purposefulness in the bad technical elements of the film, or at least a lack of care if some of the elements of this movie are “well crafted.” At its core, “Studio 666” seems to just be an excuse for the Foo Fighters to get together and have some fun filming a silly horror film in the middle of the pandemic, and sometimes that’s perfectly okay for a movie. A movie doesn’t always have to be necessarily good to be worth watching.
So how bad is it exactly? Well, a lot of the technical elements of this film do feel like they were made by first time filmmakers in a high school film class. The visual effects look absolutely horrible and almost none of it looks remotely realistic. The CGI in films from the 70s look better than the CGI in his film. The lighting and cinematography also look like they’re from a student film, which is odd because one of the cinematographers credited on this is someone that has made some really great looking films.
There are a bit of expectations you need to have when you go into a movie like this when it comes to what type of performances you will get out of it. This is a movie that features The Foo Fighters on screen, by themselves for about 90 percent or more of the runtime. These men are musicians, not actors so you’re not going to get any believable acting from anyone, although Dave Grohl is definitely the best actor of the band members and is surprisingly pretty decent in this.
The supporting cast is a mix bag with some people who are terrible and some who are really good. Jenna Ortega, who was just amazing in the newest “Scream” movie, is only in this for the opening scene and at the very end but she makes an impression for the very limited camera time she has. Whitney Cummings (“Made of Honor”) is probably the best performance that gets a decent amount of airtime and she’s really funny. She knows exactly the cooky character she’s playing and what movie she’s in. SNL’s Will Forte also has a small cameo for two scenes and he’s great too.
There are two actors who are pretty bad in this, arguably as bad as the non-actors from the Foo Fighters. Jeff Garlin is a pretty famous comedian known for sitcoms like “The Goldbergs” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but he’s so obnoxious here and it’s probably some of his worst work yet. Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”) isn’t near as bad as Garlin, but she’s still noticeably phoning it in with her performance it seems. I’ve seen her do better work, especially with character types exactly like who she plays here.
One of the things that this movie does have a lot going for it is how entertaining and funny it is. A lot of the humor does come from how silly and stupid it can get, but the movie knows that it’s silly and stupid and fully embraces that to an extent. When you have a movie that features a screaming raccoon pinned to a wall with its guts hanging out, you can’t take a lot of the stuff seriously. Especially when you have a lot of the Foo Fighters delivering the type of performances they do, there’s plenty of laughs to be had both with and at the expense of the film.
If horror fans are wanting a gory bloodbath of a film, then this will definitely be the movie for them, especially in the last half, because there is no shortage of some bloody and gory kills in this. There are some really fun, funny and original kills in this movie. Some of my favorites, without fully spoiling, include a chainsaw kill and a kill involving a drum set.
One last gripe I have with this film is that it’s a little too long. There is one last thing that happens during the last 10 minutes of the film that I feel like could’ve easily been shaved off. Once Jenna Ortega’s character’s story is complete, the film really should’ve ended there because what’s next is just unnecessary and could’ve easily have been cut and would’ve only improved the film. It also doesn’t help that the worst, and most fake-looking kill in this movie happens during this sequence.
Is “Studio 666” a good or well made movie? No, not by any stretch of the word. Is it an entertaining movie? Yes, definitely, at least for me. I think if you’re a fan of horror B-movies, especially those of the 90s and early 2000s, then this is definitely something that’s at least worth the watch. Maybe not in a theater where this will be playing, but it’s a decent at-home watch. And if you’re a Foo Fighters fan, then 100 percent check this movie out because there’s nothing better than watching your favorite band members get sliced off one-by-one for two hours.
