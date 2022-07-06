Step into my den, pull up a comfy chair and a cup of tea and let’s chat.
Children and teachers being slaughtered behind closed doors while officers ponder what to do next. Victims being run over by a car in a major city. Three soldiers captured by Russia, along with other Americans, none knowing their awful fates. Families trying to manage their monthly incomes in the face of rising prices. Patients succumbing to the most vicious health scare in our history while their loved ones grieve. A former President still a “clear and present danger” with officials standing by wringing their hands over what to do next.
All of these have people crying with knots in their stomachs because tragedies are ruining their lives. That knot in my stomach brings tears over my inability to do anything myself. When will citizens be able to stand up to these tragedies with actions that make a difference? When will solutions show themselves as a clear path forward against lives endangered in the future? When will people join together to communicate and solve inactions, “bad guys” and good people surrounded by evil? When will we wake up to the fact we CAN do something – even though we feel small and alone?
That knot in my stomach does not go away. It sits there waiting for my next tears at the next broadcast. Humans slaughtered, or worse – alive but trapped, when all I can do is just show compassion. These are now the orders of the day for citizens in America.
Get busy. Use the phone in a personal way. Call. Write your congress who are doing nothing or moving so slowly that a snail could beat them. Speak up against evil in the same way our forefathers did with their voices, when real listening to your compatriot was once normal. Take pen in hand and write – notes, letters, thank yous, and gripes – not just send emails to techy people. Reach every man in today’s fast moving age by trying to instigate action to heal our country and restore kindness.
Discuss with people whom you disagree with instead of just writing them off. Your kitchen table or dinner gathering is still that good opportunity for discussion. Then don’t lea – if only to continue your disagreement, but in a more civil manner.
And most of all, vote your conscience, not just your political party. Listen to that small voice inside you that knows best. Do something to uncurl that knot in my stomach and stop my tears. God knows. We need you.
Until next time.
Please send questions or comments to BJ Fox at bjfox2005@windstream.net.
