The Democrats seem determined to indict Trump. And the Republicans seem equally determined to indict members of Biden’s family, probably in an effort to eventually bring charges against President Biden himself. Each party has an incentive to follow through with its legal attack regardless of whether the other party does the same. As a result, both parties will be tarnished by the scandals brought to light by the criminal proceedings. This result occurs because each party is acting in its own self-interest and acting alone, without trying to cooperate with the opposing party.

But if both parties could agree to forgo their attempts to throw their political opponents in jail, they would both be better off. People would have less distrust of and animosity toward government officials, making the jobs of all politicians – both Democrat and Republican – more pleasant.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

