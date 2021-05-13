Editor’s note:Over the past several years, guest columnist Joe McGarrity – economics professor at the University of Central Arkansas who writes a bi-monthly column for the Log Cabin Democrat – submits an Op-Ed by one of his students in his intermediate microeconomics class for publication. This year’s selection was from student Tanner Corley.
According to the Pew Research Center, during the Trump administration, the number of apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border fell to 16,182 in April of 2020. This slowdown in apprehensions occurred, in part, because of Trump’s strong rhetoric against immigration. In a Georgia rally, Trump made it clear that he would not, “[L]et these people invade our country.” Biden, on the other hand, has been much softer on immigration. Since the 2020 election, the number of apprehensions has already risen to 96,974 in February of 2021. Though immigration is a complex policy issue, the simple game of chicken (a game theory model) can help explain why the number of border apprehensions has grown so much.
In the classic game of chicken, two guys get in their cars and drive toward one another. If a guy veers off, he is a wimp while if he drives straight, he is macho. Though they banter with one another before the game, their words are meaningless because neither guy trusts the other. To win at the game of chicken, one of the guys should rip his steering wheel out of his car to signal to everyone that he cannot veer off his path. This forces the opponent to veer and avoid a potentially fatal accident, making him look like a wimp while the guy without a steering wheel looks macho. In the game of chicken, sending a clear signal that the opponent will believe is how one of the players can win and avoid catastrophe.
In the game of chicken between the U.S. and Mexico, these countries have different macho strategies. For the U.S., the macho strategy would be to send Mexico a clear signal that apprehended immigrants will not be given shelter in the U.S. The strategy that leaves the U.S. looking like a wimp is to shelter immigrants within the U.S. despite their illegal attempt to cross the border. For Mexico, the macho strategy is to ignore the issue and force the U.S. to solve the crisis alone. The strategy that leaves Mexico looking like a wimp is to play a role in helping the U.S. stop illegal crossings and apprehensions so that the U.S. is not faced with a crisis. As things stand currently, the U.S. does not send a clear signal that it will deny migrants shelter; as a result, there is a border crisis, and the U.S. looks like a wimp. Mexico, on the other hand, looks macho as they leave the U.S. to clean up its own mess.
To credibly pursue a macho strategy, the Biden administration could reimplement the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol. According to Ted Hesson, a Reuters reporter, this program would force migrants to stay in their own country while they wait for their court trial. By doing this, Biden, much like the guy ripping his steering wheel out of the car, could send a clear signal to Mexico that the U.S. does not have the option of giving shelter to illegal migrants. This would force, or at least incentivize, Mexico to play a role in preventing illegal crossings, since many of the migrants would be forced to return to Mexico anyway.
In this real-world example of the game of chicken, the macho strategy seems cruel while the wimp strategy seems compassionate. Though Trump got a lot of backlash for his stance on immigration, it was the macho strategy and helped to ease the border crisis. Biden has made clear his softer stance on immigration, and this can be seen as compassionate. However, the strategy leaves the U.S. looking like the wimp in the game of chicken. If Biden could send a clear credible signal to Mexico that he would play the macho strategy, the U.S. could enlist Mexico’s help and avoid a catastrophe on the border.
