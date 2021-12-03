Hello everyone!
I think many well-meaning Christians secretly struggle with forgiving those who have betrayed, wronged, or hurt them. In my opinion, forgiveness at its core means “to cancel a debt.” It indicates that a person has dismissed, released, or let go of an offense. In fact, when you share the gift of forgiveness with a person, you are voluntarily bestowing forgiveness to them without it being earned. And truthfully, it can be hard to do, at times. Therefore, I want to share three steps with you to aid you in offering the gift of forgiveness to others during the holiday season.
The first step is acknowledging the impact of the offense. As Christians, we do not have to pretend as if offenses don’t hurt our feelings. We are not robots. God does not require us to deny the damage caused by others. Ephesians 5:11 instructs us, “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” God wants us to make it known that bad behavior is never okay.
The second step is forgiving the offender. So why is it so hard to forgive those who have offended us? One reason extending the gift of forgiveness can be so difficult is because we haven’t had many good examples modeling this type of Christlike behavior. It is hard to imitate what you have not seen. Some people simply do not know how to forgive. This is why it is so important for parents to take heed to verses like Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.” We need to teach people from childhood how to forgive through precept and example.
The third step is understanding that forgiveness and reconciliation are not synonymous. You can forgive a person without the relationship being restored. Forgiveness is a choice of the individual. But for reconciliation to take place both parties must agree. They must agree on what went wrong and how to move forward. Paul puts it best in Romans 12:18, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Paul makes it plain that the behavior of some people can make reconciliation impossible.
Yes, many well-meaning Christians do secretly struggle with forgiving those who have offended them. However, it can be done. The gift of forgiveness happens when you acknowledge the impact of the offense, forgive the other offender, and realize that forgiveness and reconciliation are not synonymous. Today, I leave you with Colossians 3:13, “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.
Blessings!!!
