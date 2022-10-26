“The Good Nurse” directed by Tobias Lindholm (writer of “Another Round” and “The Hunt”) and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (writer of “1917” and “Last Night in Soho”), based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber. The film details the story of the real life serial killer Charlie Cullen (played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne, “Fantastic Beasts”). Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) plays real life nurse Amy Loughren who becomes suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths and risks her own life to uncover the truth.

I actually have heard of the story of the serial killer nurse Charlie Cullen before seeing this film back in my day when I had a little bit too much of an obsession with true crime. The story is actually very interesting and does make for a fascinating retelling for a feature film, but I don’t think “The Good Nurse” really does the best job at retelling that story in a way that makes for a gripping, tense and entertaining film like it’s trying to be and should’ve been. I’m a massive fan of true crime and murder mystery films but this just didn’t do it for me like a lot of others have.

