“The Good Nurse” directed by Tobias Lindholm (writer of “Another Round” and “The Hunt”) and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (writer of “1917” and “Last Night in Soho”), based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber. The film details the story of the real life serial killer Charlie Cullen (played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne, “Fantastic Beasts”). Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) plays real life nurse Amy Loughren who becomes suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths and risks her own life to uncover the truth.
I actually have heard of the story of the serial killer nurse Charlie Cullen before seeing this film back in my day when I had a little bit too much of an obsession with true crime. The story is actually very interesting and does make for a fascinating retelling for a feature film, but I don’t think “The Good Nurse” really does the best job at retelling that story in a way that makes for a gripping, tense and entertaining film like it’s trying to be and should’ve been. I’m a massive fan of true crime and murder mystery films but this just didn’t do it for me like a lot of others have.
It’s definitely a slow-burn type of movie, and I actually do think the slow burn approach to telling this story works for the most part, but during that slow-burn, you’ve got to grip me and keep me at the edge of my seat for a story like this and this film just never did that for me. It feels like director Tobias Lindholm is trying to make his own type of David Fincher movie, but coming from someone who considers David Fincher his favorite director of all time, he lacks any of the filmmaking techniques that gives Fincher crime movies (and tv shows) the tension and darkness that make them so successful in the first place. There’s one scene at the end in an interrogation room that should be the most tense moment of the entire film, but I didn’t feel any of that the entire scene. It just ends up being a bunch of screaming and banging on the table from Eddie Redmayne.
Krysty Wilson-Cairns wrote the screenplay for this and her other two feature length screenplays include the Best Picture nominated film “1917” and the 2021 horror film “Last Night in Soho.” Both of her two previous works are movies I loved, but this just felt like a disappointment from her. It’s very run-of-the-mill in terms of it’s storytelling. This should be a very compelling and interesting story, but her writing here just makes everything kind of dull.
The film does address the healthcare system in America and how sketchy it can be. I do give the film, and Wilson-Cairns, a bit of credit because it does do a great job in this aspect. The hospital where the film takes place knows something is happening with these deaths, but they’re covering it up and the film makes a point in also highlighting how this is not that only hospital that does this. The movie even concludes with some text that says that none of the hospitals in the film were ever held responsible for the murders, driving the message home at how flawed both the healthcare and legal systems in this country are.
Jessica Chastain is definitely the highlight of the film. She’s always great in almost anything she does and she’s all game to play this real life nurse who is suffering from some medical problems. She makes this character extremely likable which makes her easily empathetic when she has to deal with the struggle of finding out that her new best friend might be a serial killer. Eddie Redmayne is fine. He’s not terrible by any means, but I could’ve used a little bit more a creepy factor from his performance. He’s great at the end of the film when everything starts to unravel for his character, but I could’ve used more from his portrayal of Charlie Cullen.
Overall, “The Good Nurse” is just too bland and slow for a story like this, and may be a bit too long to keep people glued to the screen for the entire time. The two lead performances are here to play and it does have an important message to address, but other than that, there’s not much to it. “The Good Nurse” comes to Netflix on Oct. 26.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
