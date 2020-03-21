Green is the color of being environmentally sound.
Green are the plants all around.
Green is the color of long-lasting health.
Green is the color of accumulating wealth.
Green ultimately is the color of life.
It's also the color of envy – sharp as a knife.
Green is the healing after the ouch.
‘Tis also the color of Oscar the Grouch.
Green is the gunk clogging up my sinuses.
So green itself has plusses and minuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.