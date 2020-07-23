As we head into the fall, parents and educators want assurances that schools can safely and sensibly reopen when children return to on-site learning. Even with the significant efforts of parents and educators providing distance learning to Arkansas’s students because of the current public health crisis, our students were not enjoying the level of education necessary.
This configuration is not an option for the 2020-21 school year. We know that this year will necessitate new approaches to traditional education while requiring greater resources and safety measures.
Across Arkansas, I have listened to parents and hear the same concerns: “I want my child to go back to school and be with their friends, but is it safe?”; “I can’t work from home and play educator at the same time; what is Congress doing to ease the burden on working parents?”; “I have to go to work, and there is no one to take care of my child; what options do I have?”
As a lawmaker in these unprecedented times, I am committed to addressing these concerns and helping to help our state structure a safe return to school for our children, which is why I have introduced the Helping Educators with Learning Preparation, or “HELP Act,” to assist local school districts as they work to resume students’ learning.
The HELP Act will aid elementary, middle, and high school students to successfully transition to socially distanced and in-classroom instruction by establishing a grant program for state and local scholastic entities to provide resources related to reopening in the coming school year. The emphasis will be on ensuring distance learning readiness and protecting health and safety for in-classroom instruction.
Whether this funding is used to provide hotspots for families without Internet access, for equipment that enables teachers to conduct live video lessons, or for sanitizing classrooms and providing masks and other protective gear, the HELP Act is designed to respond to the local needs of students, parents, and teachers.
Amid quickly approaching start dates and implementation of unprecedented plans for hybrid teaching methods, schools are in critical need of support and resources, which is why the HELP Act is timely and gives broad discretion to local school administrators on the use of funds to allow for efficacy and innovation. It is Congress’s job to amplify – not stifle – the creative ideas that come from our local parent-teacher associations, our principals, and our superintendents.
The goal of my legislation is to promote learning, whether it is inside of a classroom with reduced size and staggered instruction schedules, through a computer or television screen, or in an open field on a sunny day where students are appropriately socially distanced. I am urging consideration of the HELP Act because it will help prepare students, parents and educators for an unusual and unprecedented school year. As parents and teachers consult with public health experts, “outside-the-box” alternatives will become the status quo. As the definition of traditional education continues to change, I am working hard for Arkansas to make sure that the safety of our students and educators and the access to quality learning remains at the forefront of our educational priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.