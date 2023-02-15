The world becomes a better place when people are willing to take a stand for others. In one of the most contentious ages in Arkansas History, Daisy Bates was a voice for peace and justice during the civil rights struggles. Her work helped show that the past does not have to define the future.

Some details of her early life are not entirely clear. She is believed to have been born Daisy Lee Gatson sometime around 1913 in eastern Union County. Many relatives still live in the area. Her mother was murdered while she was still a young child. The suspects, three white men, were never tried or convicted. Her family disintegrated as a result, and she was taken in by foster parents around the age of seven. Her foster father worked in a mill in Huttig in southeast Union County. Her education in the segregated schools of the day was sporadic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.