Hello everyone.
The holy spirit has been described in many ways down through the years. Some Christians characterized him as a power, a force, or even a warm fuzzy feeling. Others have referred to him as something internal that motivates us to outwardly express in worship the way we feel about our God. In my opinion, the holy spirit is simply the third member of the Godhead or holy trinity. I like to describe him as the presence of God in the life of the believer. He lives within the born-again believer, assisting us to live out our Christian faith. Today, I want to share with you three common things the holy spirit will help you do daily.
First, the holy spirit will help you to hold your tongue. If we choose to listen, the holy spirit will always tell us when we are talking too much. Talking too much causes us to over commit ourselves to people and projects. It can aid us in saying things we will later regret during moments of anger. In addition, talking too much can also encourage us to share information with family and friends that should remain confidential. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 21:23, “Those who guard their mouths and their tongues keep themselves from calamity.” Meaning, learning to hold your tongue can keep you away from a lot of unnecessary trouble.
Second, the holy spirit will help you to know when to apologize. The truth of the matter is many Christians have a hard time admitting when they are wrong. Many Christians just cannot bring themselves to acknowledging that they messed up or made a serious mistake. Nevertheless, the holy spirit stands waiting to help us admit when we are wrong. James 5:16 describes acknowledging our mistakes in this manner, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other …” In other words, the holy spirit will help you to own up to your mistakes. He will also help you to apologize and make amends whenever necessary.
Third, the holy spirit will help you to become a better person. If you are willing to put the work in, the holy spirit will help you to become a better version of yourself spirit, soul, and body. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts in in Philippians 3:14, “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” If you allow him, the holy spirit will help you daily to become a better friend, spouse, parent, employer, employee, and an all-around better person.
Yes, the holy spirit means different things to different people. However, I like to think of His role as a divine helper. He helps us to hold our tongue, to know when to apologize, and to become better people. I leave you today with these encouraging words of Jesus found in John 14:26, “But the Helper, the holy spirit whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and remind you of all that I said to you.”
Blessings.
