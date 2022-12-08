God is good all the time, and all the time God is good. I am not ashamed to admit how good and impressive God is, so I give him glory and honor because He is worthy of all our praise. What if you died this very minute and opened your eyes in hell, burning forever? That would be the sad and painful awakening for all who do not live their lives for Jesus. What if you died and woke up in the loving arms of Jesus, smiling from ear to ear? What a glorious moment that would be.

The reality of it all is that the testimony of some will be if I would have given my life to Jesus and lived for him I would not be here burning in this place of darkness without an escape. What if Jesus would have changed his mind about dying for us and said to God the father let them find their own way to heaven? He chose to be the way, the truth and the life for each of us. What if I would have lived life as the person God created me to be and not who I wanted to be, a fake? If I would have only listened to the man or woman of God prior to making the choices and decisions I made.

