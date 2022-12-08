God is good all the time, and all the time God is good. I am not ashamed to admit how good and impressive God is, so I give him glory and honor because He is worthy of all our praise. What if you died this very minute and opened your eyes in hell, burning forever? That would be the sad and painful awakening for all who do not live their lives for Jesus. What if you died and woke up in the loving arms of Jesus, smiling from ear to ear? What a glorious moment that would be.
The reality of it all is that the testimony of some will be if I would have given my life to Jesus and lived for him I would not be here burning in this place of darkness without an escape. What if Jesus would have changed his mind about dying for us and said to God the father let them find their own way to heaven? He chose to be the way, the truth and the life for each of us. What if I would have lived life as the person God created me to be and not who I wanted to be, a fake? If I would have only listened to the man or woman of God prior to making the choices and decisions I made.
God sent them to warn me about what would take place in my life after death. Unfortunately, I waited too late and died before giving my life to Christ and I will have to spend eternity in hell. If I would have forgiven others when they did me wrong, but I did not, now I stand before Jesus, and it is too late for him to forgive me of my sins. If I would have gone to church all the times I was invited I would not be in the devil’s hell serving with him. If I would have known having sex with someone who was not my spouse would send me to hell forever, I would not have done it. What if I would have repented of my wrongdoing and no longer dipping and dabbling in sin? I did not know playing around with sin would only make my bed in hell. What if, one day or night you hear the trumpet, alarming you that Jesus is coming back, and you are not ready for his return? What if one day you look around and all your Christian friends are no longer here, then you will know you have missed the rapture? If you would have only trusted in what was said about the return of Jesus, you could have gone to heaven.
If I would have known that heaven and hell were real places, I would have prepared myself to go to heaven. What if you stand before Jesus and he ask you, “Why didn’t you give your life to me and make me your Lord and Savior? Now it is too late, depart from me.” Brothers and sisters, we will all hear either welcome home or depart from me. Do not make hell your eternal resting place, heaven is the place you want to be. Listen everyone, it is time to stop making excuses and give your life to Jesus. One day you will stand before him, and your excuses will not matter. At that time not one excuse will mean anything to Jesus, after all, he gave his life for us to get to heaven.
