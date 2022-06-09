Hello everyone.
In my opinion, accountability means being obligated to report, explain, or justify the things we say and/or do. Accountability says I must answer for my actions and attitudes. Accountability can certainly be an added value to a person’s development and growth. Today, I want to talk about three reasons why an accountability partner is so valuable to our personal success.
First, a good accountability partners will confront you when you are wrong. Often, when we are left to our own devices, we can drift off course. Therefore, we need someone in our corner who can tell us when we are making poor choices and unhealthy decisions. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 15:32, “Those who disregard discipline despite themselves, but the one who heeds correction gains understanding.” It is always beneficial to have someone to correct us when we are wrong.
Second, a good accountability partner will challenge you to be a better person. We all need someone in our lives to push us to be better. Someone who will push us to be a better spouse, parent, friend and/or a better Christian. Proverbs 27:17 says it in this manner, “Iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.” A good accountability partner will refuse to allow you to live a life of mediocrity. They will not let you settle for good, when greatness is your calling. It is always beneficial to have someone to challenge us to be better people.
Third, a good accountability partner will cheer for you when you need encouragement. Even the strongest of us go through seasons of life when we could profit from a little encouragement. Life can be difficult at times. Therefore, it is to our advantage to have someone willing to bring reassurance and inspiration to us when we need it most. I like the way 1 Thessalonians 5:11 says it, “Therefore, encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing.” There is one thing I know for sure, no one is strong all the time. It is always beneficial to have someone to cheer for us when we need encouragement.
Yes, a good accountability partner can add value to a person’s development and growth. They are there to confront you when you are wrong. They are there to challenge you to be a better person. They are also there to cheer for you when you need encouragement. I leave you with the words of King Solomon found in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. (10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.”
Blessings.
