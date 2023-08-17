Today, I want to tackle the subject of brotherhood. Brotherhood can be described as “a friendship unlike any other, built out of mutual respect and love, individuals having each other’s back.” Brotherhood most often develops over one of four reasons. These reasons are love, blood, fraternity, and/or common interest. Here are three red flags to stay away from when you are seeking brotherhood.
First, stay away from those who cannot keep confidential information confidential. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 20:19, “A gossip betrays a confidence; so, avoid anyone who talks too much.” There is an old saying, “Loose lips sink ships.” In other words, never bring a person with an unguarded tongue into your brotherhood. Why? Because their big mouths will always end up hurting the relationship.
Second, stay away from those who do not share your level of loyalty. Brotherhood should never be a one-sided relationship. You should not be the only one initiating conversation. If the love and respect is not openly reciprocated, your best option maybe to redefine the relationship or even let the person go. The Bible makes it clear in Proverbs 18:24a “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin…” A wise person will always steer clear of one-sided friendships.
Third, stay away from those who refuse to respect your boundaries. Are your so-called brothers encouraging you to do things that disrespect your marriage? Are they encouraging you to disrespect your relationship with God? Have they become an unwanted distraction in your life? Proverbs 1:10 says it in this manner, “My son, if sinful men entice you, do not give in to them.” Always steer clear of people who push you toward toxic behavior.
Yes, brotherhood is most often developed around the concepts of love, blood, fraternity, and/or common interest. However, we must watch out for those who cannot keep confidential information confidential, those who do not share our level of loyalty, and those who refuse to respect our boundaries. I leave you today with the wise words of King Solomon found in 1 Corinthians 15:33, “Do not be misled: Bad company ruins good character.”
