Hello everyone.

Today, I want to tackle the subject of brotherhood. Brotherhood can be described as “a friendship unlike any other, built out of mutual respect and love, individuals having each other’s back.” Brotherhood most often develops over one of four reasons. These reasons are love, blood, fraternity, and/or common interest. Here are three red flags to stay away from when you are seeking brotherhood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.