Having strong focus is critical to achieving personal success. Focus can be loosely defined as concentrating attentively on the task at hand. Strong focus can minimize distractions and help to prevent procrastination. Today, I will talk about three things we all should be focused on.
We should focus on our relationship with God. The Bible makes it clear in Hebrews 12:2: “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of our faith…” In other words, we should focus much of our time and energy on doing the will and work of the Lord. So, how do we focus on God? We focus on God by making prayer a priority in our lives. We also focus on God by removing the people, places, and activities from our lives that cause unnecessary distractions. Focusing on our relationship with God is critical to personal success.
We should focus on our pending goals. I am a firm believer that when we focus on our goals, we automatically gravitate toward achieving them. Why? Because focus determines direction. This is why God told Abraham in Genesis 13:14-15: “The Lord said to Abraham after Lot had parted from him, look around from where you are, to the north and south, to the east and west. (15) All the land that you see I will give you and your offspring.” The key to Abraham’s success began with his ability to redirect his focus from where he was to where he was going. Therefore, eliminating distractions while redirecting our focus onto our pending goals will help to ensure personal success in our lives.
We should focus on doing good. The Apostle Paul encourages us in Galatians 6:9: “And let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season we will reap; if we do not give up.” Ladies and gentlemen, focus helps our endurance. It keeps us going even when we feel fatigued. So, let us focus on praying for one another. Also, let us be quick to compliment and encourage those we interact with throughout the day. Strong focus will help us to do good even when it is inconvenient.
Yes, having strong focus can minimize distractions and help to prevent procrastination in our lives. As we move forward in 2023, I want to encourage each of you to focus on God, focus on your goals, and focus on doing good. Finally, let me leave you with wise words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 4:25-26, “Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. (26) Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways.”
