In my opinion, having the right mentors in your life is critical for personal and professional development. A mentor is simply someone who serves as an advisor to a less experienced person. Mentors are not perfect people. They are simply people who have successfully navigated where we are trying to go. Today, I want to share with you three characteristics that every mentor should exhibit.
First, every mentor should give their mentee wise counsel. The bible says it best in Proverbs 11:14: “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers.” All of us need good advice from time to time. A person’s point of view can be easily limited by inadequate experience, information, and/or personal bias. Therefore, a good mentor can always help us to think through the decision-making process.
Second, every mentor should hold their mentee accountable. Perhaps, the most important role of any mentor/mentee relationship is accountability. A good mentor will always hold their mentee liable for doing the things they committed to doing. I love the way King Solomon describes it in Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” A good mentor can help you stay focused on your goals and increase your mental sharpness.
Third, every mentor should be a source of encouragement for their mentee. All of us go through tough times in our lives. There are times when we question our own resolve. It is during the difficult moments of life when our mentors step up and encourage us to press pass the pain of the moment. Paul says it in this manner in 1 Thessalonians 5:11, “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” A good mentor will always be there to encourage you when you need it the most.
Yes, having the right mentors in your life is critical for personal and professional development. Each mentor should give wise counsel, hold their mentee accountable, and be a source of encouragement. I leave you today with Proverbs 27:9, “Ointment and perfume rejoice the heart: so does the sweetness of a man’s friend by hearty counsel.”
