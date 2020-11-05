Good morning everyone!
One thing I believe we could all use today is a little more patience. Patience, in my opinion, is the ability to endure unpleasant circumstances with a good attitude. Today, I want to explore three primary areas of life where a little more patience would certainly come in handy.
First of all, I think we could all use a little more patience with people. Yes, there are people out there who hold a master’s degree in being annoying. At times, it seems like they know exactly what to do to push our buttons and get under our skin. When this happens, I want to encourage you to take the high road. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 26:20, “Without wood a fire goes out; without a gossip a quarrel dies down.” In other words, when people are getting on your nerves, resist the urge to lash out in anger. Simply focus your time and energy on something else.
Secondly, I think we could all use a little more patience during times of suffering. When we are directly or even indirectly going through difficult moments in our life, it is so hard to have a good attitude. In fact, when we or someone we care about are going through a painful period in life, it can be so tempting to grumble and complain. Yet, James 1:2 reminds us, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trails, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.” As children of the Most High God, we have to see each challenging moment as an opportunity for our patience to continue to grow and develop. Therefore, we must endeavor to keep a good attitude even during difficult times.
Thirdly, I think we could all use a little more patience when it comes to God’s timing. There is an old saying in the African American church that says, “God may not come when you want Him, but He is always right on time.” This saying serves as a reminder that even though God is not obligated to abide by our timeline, He knows what’s best for His children. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts it in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” My advice to you is do not stop trusting in God, even when it seems like He is slow in addressing your needs. Patience will always pay unparalleled dividends in the end.
Yes, I believe we could all use a little more patience in our lives. We could be more patient with other people. We could be more patient during times of suffering. We could even be more patient when it comes to God’s timing. Today, I want to leave you with Hebrews 6:12, “We do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.