Hello everyone!
In the midst of everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, I want stress to you the importance of self-care. Self-care can be defined as “taking an active role in protecting your own wellbeing.” When self-care is done correctly, it helps to prevent burnout, stress, and the lack of focus. Here are three tips concerning self-care.
First of all, self-care includes setting healthy boundaries. Always remember that you can be a good parent, spouse, friend, and/or a good Christian and still tell people, “No!” Sometimes telling people “No” is the best way to protect your wellbeing. I like the way Proverbs 25:17 puts it, “Seldom set foot in your neighbor’s house – too much of you, and they will hate you.” In other words, you have to know when enough is enough. Self-care always begins with setting healthy boundaries.
Secondly, self-care includes getting proper rest. I have discovered over the years that there are three basic types of exhaustion. When you are physically exhausted, you need to get some sleep. When you are spiritually exhausted, you need to recharge by reading Bible scriptures and listening to worship music. And when you are mentally exhausted, you need peace of mind. Jesus said it like this in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” No matter what is causing your exhaustion, Jesus is there to lead you to a place of rest.
Thirdly, self-care includes the realization that peace comes at a price. Protecting your peace is an imperative part of self-care. Protecting your peace may mean that you have to make some difficult decisions along the way. For example, if the things you watch on TV or read on social media platforms cause you to have bad thoughts, then you need to eliminate those things from your life.
If you cannot totally eliminate those things, you should scale back your exposure to them. Luke 14:28 describes it in this manner, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower, won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it?” In other words, every decision you make has a price tag attached. The price tag for peace includes eliminating anything or anyone that proves to be toxic or an unhealthy trigger in your life.
Self-care includes setting healthy boundaries, getting proper rest, and realizing that peace comes at a price. When self-care is done correctly, it helps to prevent burnout, stress, and the lack of focus. In the midst of everything going on with COVID-19 pandemic, don’t forget the importance of self-care!
Blessings!!!
