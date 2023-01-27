Pundits often point to the dramatic increase in the price of eggs as an example of the effects of inflation. Their example is misleading as the following data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics makes clear. Inflation is the percentage change in the overall price level and it was 6.5 percent in 2022. In 2022, the price of eggs didn’t increase by 6.5 percent, Instead, the price of eggs increased by 59.9 percent – way more than the inflation rate. To illustrate the effects of inflation, these pundits should have pointed to the price increases in apples (which was 6.6 percent) or in frozen fish (which was 6.3 percent). Either of these price increases is roughly equivalent to the increase in the average price level. As a result, one could look at the change in the prices of apples (or frozen fish) to get a concrete idea of the typical price increases caused by inflation.

So if the dramatic price increase in the price of eggs doesn’t illustrate the effects of inflation, what does it illustrate? It illustrates a much more compelling story: the story of just how wonderfully efficient the market economy is. In a market economy, each consumer decides what to purchase. Each firm decides what to produce. No one is in charge. The government doesn’t issue orders telling farmers how many eggs to produce or issue orders telling consumers what to buy. Yet, every time I go into the supermarket, I can buy eggs. They have plenty in stock.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

