‘The Invitation” is a horror/romance film written and directed by Jessica M. Thompson and co-written by Blair Butler (writer of “Hell Fest”). Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones” and “F9”) stars as Evie who, after the death of her mother, is approached by an unknown cousin, who she met through a DNA kit, who invites her to a lavish wedding in the English countryside. Soon, she realizes a gothic conspiracy is afoot and must fight for survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history.
I actually was really looking forward to this movie despite Sony really dropping the ball when it came to advertising and promoting it. Yes, the trailers clearly gave away way too much of the movie’s plot especially since the major twist this movie has is in the trailer and every bit of advertising for it. However, I still thought this movie had a lot going for it. It was giving me “Ready or Not” vibes, a really great horror film from a few years ago, but set in the vampire sub-genre. That alone interested me and made me excited to see what this movie had to offer.
However, I think “The Invitation” failed to deliver on this intriguing concept and just kind of turned itself into a boring horror film. I think the “Ready or Not” comparisons I initially had are there and still valid especially when it comes to the concept of an outsider being brought into a secretive family, but I think the best way I could describe this movie would be that it’s “Ready or Not” but if 85 percent of the runtime was dedicated to the wedding and the rest was the actual hide-and-seek plot.
The movie really takes way too long to get to the meat of the story. It is building up to this big twist reveal at the start of the third act, but the reveal is way too obvious even with the fact that I already knew what it was based on the trailers, I could have easily figured it out quickly on my own. The first two acts are setting up this relationship between Evie and Thomas Doherty (Disney’s “Descendants 2”)’s character Walter, the handsome lord of the manor Evie stays at. I just thought this takes away too long and there isn’t enough romantic and sexual tension between the two to make these moments in anyway interesting.
There are a few horror elements sprinkled throughout these scenes of innocent maids getting attacked by an unknown force, but these scenes are extremely cheap and cliche. The real horror kicks in in the final act when the big twist is revealed to Evie about the truth behind the families she’s been living with for the past week or so. There are some great moments here, but it all happens way too quickly and the ending is feels very abrupt and underwhelming. I kind of wish the twist came in at the beginning of the second act, just spending the first act with the romance, so we could really have a good time with these horror scenes.
Nathalie Emmanuel is great in the lead role. She’s an easy character to root for and Emmanuel pulls off the balance of Evie’s innocences and her grit really well. I’m glad to see her in a lead role coming off of The Game of Thrones and Fast and the Furious franchises, but I wish she would’ve gotten a better film for her first major part.
The entire cast as a whole are pretty good. Doherty pulls off a great switch from charmingly handsome English Lord to the devilish creature he’s revealed as while still making you question his intentions during his early scenes. Alana Boden (“Uncharted”) is really great as one of the bridesmaids of the wedding Evie is attending and was probably one of the more memorable performances in the film. Courtney Taylor (“Insecure”) is also really funny as Evie’s best friend although I do feel the script kind of forgets about her halfway through the film and its unfortunate her character is such an afterthought because it’s clear she as an actress as a lot of talent.
Overall, “The Invitation” really disappointed me because I did want a lot more from it. It’s not awful in anyway, but it’s way too underwhelming for its own good. “The Invitation” is currently in theaters for those who want to check it out.
