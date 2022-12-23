Social scientists use behavioral models to predict outcomes. The game theory model of chicken, though a simple one, can be very effective in explaining how and why decisions are made. The classic example of the game of chicken is a scenario where two people get into their cars and drive in a straight line towards each other. With the threat of both parties driving straight, running into each other, and causing a fatal crash, one of them will have to turn to avoid this result. The dilemma arises because no player wants to be the one to turn first because he would be deemed a “wimp” and the player who keeps driving straight deemed “macho.” The way to win this game is for one player to eliminate his option to turn and then let the other player know what he has done. (ex. Disconnecting the steering wheel and showing it out the window). The other way to win the game is for one player to have a reputation of being reckless. In this case, the other player will believe the reckless player will drive straight, so the other player will turn.
A game of chicken is currently playing out between women’s rights protesters and the Islamic Regime of Iran. Women’s rights protesters have struck all around the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was beaten to death by law enforcement following her arrest for not wearing her hijab correctly. The regime has not responded favorably to the protesters -- arresting over 15,000 of them and killing another 400 of them.
