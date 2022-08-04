If you are the parent or grandparent of very young children, I have some thoughts to share in this column that may be the most important thing you have ever heard with reference to the future success of your child or children.

A few weeks ago, we had the Honorable Chris Carnahan, District Court Judge in the Arkansas First Division, speak to our local Kiwanis Club. He talked about a number of things, but mainly the types of cases that came before him. The acoustics were bad, and I didn’t catch everything, but most of the cases involved drugs and alcohol. On a side note, it’s sad that our courts across the country are clogged up with these types of cases. As one who has never used drugs or drank alcohol, it is hard to understand why people get addicted to these harmful substances.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.