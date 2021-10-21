The day of the king will come and there is nothing we can do about it. The day of the king is called the rapture. The rapture is a belief that Jesus Christ will return for his church. During that time all believers will be caught up together to meet the Lord in the air. One of the foundations of christianity is that Christ will return bodily, visibly and gloriously to the earth to call His church home. Will you be in the number? Will you go back with him? Will you be ready for his return? One day we who are christian, followers of Christ, will be snatched up form the face of the earth and taken to heaven to live eternally with Jesus our lord and savior.
My brothers and sisters, what a day that will be for the followers of Christ. Now just think about heaven, the place we will be spending our eternal rest. There will be no killing in heaven. There will be no dying in that place. No lying in that place. No politics in that place, Jesus will be the only one calling the shots. There will be no hunger and no sadness, only joy and happiness in that place.
Brothers and sisters I could go on and on about that place called heaven, but I must stop now because of lack of space. How bad do you want to go back with Jesus when he returns? Do you want to go back with him bad enough to stop living in sin? Do you want to go with him bad enough to love the lord your God with all you heart, soul and mind? Do you want to go back bad enough to love your brothers and sisters? Do you want to go back bad enough to surrender your life to Jesus? Do you want to go back bad enough to stop shacking with that man or woman, living as if you are married? Yes, brothers and sisters how bad do you want to go back with Jesus when he comes back for his church?
If you want to go back with him and you know you are not ready, ask Jesus to help you get ready. Repent of your sins, ask Jesus to come into your heart and make him your lord and savior. Thank him for saving you. Ask yourself this question: Will I be one of those who go back with Jesus when he returns; or will I be one of those standing, gazing at the sky and asking others, ”How can this be happening right before our eyes?” By then it will be too late to decide to live a life that will allow you to go back with Jesus.
I’m not trying to scare anyone into doing anything they don’t want to do. However, if you think the return of Jesus is fake news and you don’t prepare to go back with him for whatever reason that’s your business, but just know you are making a mistake. Just think, what if the coming of the lord is true and you find yourself left behind on the earth with the devil in charge of everything you do and think. My friend that will be a scary day, but it is the truth. Jesus is the king of glory and one day we as christians, followers of him, will live with him for ever and ever in heaven. So please think about going back with Jesus. Once again his return is going to happen, so be safe and be mindful of his return. In closing, a co -worker at 10 box name Dillard told me he sees a pattern in writing. Then he asked if something was getting ready to happen. I explained something was getting ready to happen. I don’t know the day or the hour, but Jesus is soon to come. I further stated that I pray everyone is ready for his return. So please, get ready for the coming of the lord.
So it is, it is so.
