We have a member of our family who is 104 years of age. Her name is Hattie Hankins. Really, she is Janis’s cousin, but since I am a member of the family, she is my cousin, too. We have attended her last seven birthday celebrations and have marveled at the sharpness of her mind.
A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing her for this column, and what a story she has to tell. After doing a little research, I discovered that she has lived during the terms of 19 United States Presidents – from Woodrow Wilson to Joe Biden – and a total of 24 Arkansas Governors – from Charles Brough to Asa Hutchinson. Hattie was born on May 25, 1918, near the community of Springfield in Northern Faulkner County, Arkansas.
I am not originally from this area and did not know that at one time Springfield had about seven stores and was a thriving little community. It was also the county seat of Faulkner County. This took place from June 29, 1850, to April 12, 1873, when Conway was incorporated as the county seat. The thing that Springfield was most noted for is the Springfield Bridge. Built in 1874, it is the oldest constructed bridge in Arkansas and is the only bowstring arch bridge. It was refurbished and in 2017 was moved to Beaverfork Lake Park in Conway. I was privileged to be at the September dedication.
I share this because it is significant in Hattie’s life. Her mother died giving childbirth when Hattie was only 3 years of age. Her younger days were spent mostly with her daddy and her older siblings, and they farmed. They had no mechanized equipment or modern conveniences. All the work was done by hand. They also raised a garden and used a horse to pull the plow. In the wintertime they would dig a hole in the garden and fill it with hay, straw and tote sacks, then put food stuffs in the middle to keep them from freezing. When they had milk, they would lower it down inside the well to keep it cool. When I asked her occupation, she said “farm work”.
Their farm was near the Cadron Creek, where the Springfield Bridge crossed it. Hattie said she spent many days playing on or under the bridge. She went to the 10th grade at the Springfield School. She had two older brothers and two older sisters. One of her brothers, Tim, learned how to make biscuits. When he married and left home, Hattie, at 10 years of age, had to make them.
Hattie later married Harold Hankins, and they knew what hard times were like. She said that one year early in their marriage they went to Dyess, Arkansas, to pick cotton, and they picked over 300 pounds each day. They were paid $1 for each day’s work and used this money to buy supplies, flour, sugar, and other items for winter.
They had three children, Barbara Glover, Jo Hall and Ruthie Lee Hankins, who was a Down’s Syndrome child. She passed away at the age of 56. After Harold passed away, Hattie lived alone until she was past age 100. She then moved in with Barbara, who has done a wonderful job taking care of her. What is so sad is that when people like Hattie pass away, we lose a wealth of knowledge that is gone forever. Hattie, hope you live many more years. Love you, Jim.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
