We have a member of our family who is 104 years of age. Her name is Hattie Hankins. Really, she is Janis’s cousin, but since I am a member of the family, she is my cousin, too. We have attended her last seven birthday celebrations and have marveled at the sharpness of her mind.

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing her for this column, and what a story she has to tell. After doing a little research, I discovered that she has lived during the terms of 19 United States Presidents – from Woodrow Wilson to Joe Biden – and a total of 24 Arkansas Governors – from Charles Brough to Asa Hutchinson. Hattie was born on May 25, 1918, near the community of Springfield in Northern Faulkner County, Arkansas.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

