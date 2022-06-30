Hello everyone.
On Sunday, July 3 at 11 a.m. True Holiness will officially celebrate 29 years as an official church family. We got our name from Ephesians 4:24 that states, “And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” Today, I want to share three important principles I have learned about the local church over that past 29 years.
The first principle I want to share is that the local church needs every parishioner’s time, talents, and financial resources in order to reach its full God given potential. There are no insignificant or unimportant members in God’s family. Everyone’s contribution to the church is vitally import. In fact, Paul uses the metaphor of the physical body to convey how indispensable each person’s contribution really is to the life of the church. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 12:21-22, “The eye cannot say to the hand, I don’t need you! And the head cannot say to the feet, I don’t need you! (22) On the contrary, those parts of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable.” Twenty-nine years of pastoring has reinforced how important each member really is to the well-being of the local church.
The second principle I want to share is that there are no perfect churches. No church or church representative gets it right 100 percent of the time. The Bible teaches us in Colossians 3:13, “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Twenty-nine years of pastoring has further convinced me that for our local churches to grow and flourish, we must be willing to forgive one another’s faults and shortcomings.
The third principle I want to share is that the local church was designed by God to play an essential role in our spiritual development. Therefore, the devil does all he can to distract and discourage us from going to church. He is always putting obstacles in our way to prevent our attendance. Yet, 2 Corinthians 2:11 tells us, “… that we would not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not unaware of his schemes.” Twenty-nine years of pastoring has proven repeatedly that Satan hates when God’s people go to church, and he will use every trick in his arsenal to prevent us from attending.
Today, I thank God for all the local churches that bear his name. More specifically, I thank Him for blessing me to pastor True Holiness for twenty-nine amazing years. These last twenty-nine years have taught me that every parishioner’s time, talent, and financial contributions are vitally important, that there are no perfect churches, and that the local church was designed by God to play an essential role in our spiritual development. Today, I want to leave you with the words of King David found in Psalms 122:1, “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord.”
Blessings.
