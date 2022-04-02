‘The Lost City” is written and directed by Aaron and Adam Nee and co-written by Dana Fox (“Cruella” and “How To Be Single”), Oren Uziel (“22 Jump Street” and “Mortal Kombat (2021)”) and Seth Gordon. Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (played by Channing Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.
I really didn’t have much anticipation for this movie going into it. The trailers for this felt like your typical action/adventure studio romcom with two A-Listers that can feel like a million different movies from the past with a very generic and predictable plot. To an extent, this is still true. The movie feels very familiar to other studio action/adventure comedies, but there is a special type of charm to it that helps it succeed beyond overly familiar nature of the story. There are two things that help make this movie to be as good as it is: the comedy and the stellar all star cast.
This movie is very funny and watching it in a half-packed theater opening night really helped my enjoyment hearing everyone around me laugh as hard as I was laughing at a lot of the jokes. It’s a very meta-type of comedy which is a type of comedy I really love. “The Lost City” is a movie that basically has a romance novelist living out the type of stories she usually writes about and this movie plays on that premise very well. The romance novel angle of the story helps keep this story fresh and the comedy that comes out of it amplifies it even further.
Sandra Bullock hasn’t done very many comedies lately so it’s so great to see her in a role like this. It’s also great to see her back in a romcom, which is the genre that really kickstarted her career back in the 90s. Her last romcom was “The Proposal” over a decade ago and Bullock proves that she’s still got it. She carries this movie very well and has all the charisma, humor and star power needed to propel this movie forward.
Channing Tatum is just as great in supporting Bullock’s performance. He really nails the character. It’s an equal parts silly and sensitive performance and Tatum helps make what could’ve easily have been an annoying character into someone likable and easy to root for. Throughout the entire movie, I kept thinking to myself “I could easily see Ryan Reynolds playing this role” and that Tatum was doing it better than Reynolds could. Well, my feelings were justified when I looked it up after the movie and found out that Reynolds was in fact originally supposed to play this role. It’s not that Reynolds would’ve been bad in this role at all, but I feel like it was the smart decision to let Tatum try it out instead.
However, while Tatum and Bullock play off of each other very well, I did unfortunately feel a lack of romantic or sexual chemistry between the two. I never really bought any romance between the two throughout the entire movie and the chemistry that they do have felt more like friends than a potential relationship which isn’t a great thing when you’re trying to make a romantic comedy. I don’t know what exactly what lacking because, like I said, they play off of each other well form a comedy standpoint, but the romance was just not there for me between the two.
Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe plays the villain in this movie, an eccentric billionaire and international criminal who kidnaps Bullock’s character in order to find the titular lost city. It’s a character that could’ve easily been your typical villain and very one note, but the amount of fun that Radcliffe is clearly having with this character helps elevate it beyond that. Radcliffe goes all the way with this performance and the fun he’s having with this role was very infectious. The standout among this stacked cast.
The rest of the supporting cast are great too. Brad Pitt makes a semi-cameo role as a personal trainer named Jack Trainer who helps Tatum’s character locate Bullock’s after she gets kidnapped and he’s a blast. He’s really only in one scene (and a mid credit scene), but he makes his short time very memorable. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”) helps makes what really is a basic typical “black best friend that helps save the day” role into something fun and charming while Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) does the same as a pilot who assists Randolph’s character on her quest to find Bullock and Tatum. I also want to give a shoutout to Patti Harrison who has a very small part but sticks out with just how funny she is.
This movie also looks great. Unlike a lot of studio action/adventure films of recent years, this movie was (for the most part of course) not filmed on a studio and was actually shot on location in the Dominican Republic and you can tell because everything looks like an actual jungle. Cinematographer Jonathan Sela (“Deadpool 2,” “John Wick,” and “Atomic Blonde”) captures the jungle and prevents the movie from look grey. It’s colorful and looks like real life and this decision to shoot on location was such a smart one for the filmmakers.
“The Lost City” has a generic, predictable and familiar plot and doesn’t always stay focused, but the star-filled cast and top-notch humor really helps make this a very fun movie worth watching. It’s currently in theaters and I really recommend everyone to go out and watch it.
