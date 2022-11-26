‘The Menu” is a horror/comedy directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch” and “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: First Class”) as a couple that travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (played by Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking and sinister surprises.

“The Menu” was such a delicious movie-going experience for me. It’s non-stop entertainment feast of a film from beginning to end that shocked me at every single turn. What starts out as a seemingly normal day with a dozen or so snooty foodies of the one percent being fed the most elegant, sophisticated and honestly unnecessary meals you could ever imagine quickly evolves into some of the best horror-dark comedy I’ve seen since 2019’s “Ready or Not.” As the layers of this onion of a story begin to unravel, I honestly couldn’t take my eyes off the screen. I was savoring every bite director Mark Mylod fed to be during the 107 minute runtime.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

