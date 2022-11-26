‘The Menu” is a horror/comedy directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch” and “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: First Class”) as a couple that travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (played by Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking and sinister surprises.
“The Menu” was such a delicious movie-going experience for me. It’s non-stop entertainment feast of a film from beginning to end that shocked me at every single turn. What starts out as a seemingly normal day with a dozen or so snooty foodies of the one percent being fed the most elegant, sophisticated and honestly unnecessary meals you could ever imagine quickly evolves into some of the best horror-dark comedy I’ve seen since 2019’s “Ready or Not.” As the layers of this onion of a story begin to unravel, I honestly couldn’t take my eyes off the screen. I was savoring every bite director Mark Mylod fed to be during the 107 minute runtime.
Just like “Ready or Not,” this film is yet another critique in a long line of critiques on upper-class society. There’s been a lot of movies with similar critiques of the one-percent to come out this year like the Knives Out sequel “Glass Onion” and the dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness.” “The Menu” on the other hand takes a unique approach to this exploration of the one-percent by also being a satirical story of fine dining and “foodie” culture. The film really pokes fun at how ridiculous fine dining can be and how hypocritical some of the people who are apart of it can be as well. It’s a film that reminds the audience what eating food is all about and to just enjoy it sometimes, all of this is baked into a very a thrilling, hilarious and extremely well-made picture.
The story pretty much takes place in just a single location in this secluded restaurant, which is beautifully designed by the film’s production designer Ethan Tobman, who previously did the production design for “Free Guy” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film.” I always have a soft spot for one-location films and director Mylod along with screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy always find a way to keep things interesting and engaging even when the film doesn’t really move outside of the restaurant. They’ve really perfected a great recipe of a screenplay that just gets better and better as the plot moves forward and new surprises are revealed.
The cast is fantastic across the board and everyone brings it their all, but Anya Taylor-Joy is so fantastic as the lead and proves once again why she is one of the best actresses of her generation. Her character is the outsider of the group and doesn’t really fit in with all of the rich a-holes that paid millions of dollars to be at their meal, so her character is essentially used as the audience’s eye throughout the story. She does a flawless job of making her character relatable and rootable throughout all the things she has to go through.
Ralph Fiennes as the chef and mastermind behind this meal is also incredible in this role. He has such a presence about him and he really commands the screen just as well as his character commands his cooks throughout the film. There are so many layers to this character and swings the character goes through and he pulls all of this off really well with his impeccable range.
The rest of the ensemble are equally great as well. Hong Chau as basically the chef’s right hand woman is so hilarious and had some of the funniest moments for me. I loved her so much in this and this film just continues to show off her star power. She eats up the screen every single moment she’s on it. Nicholas Hoult as the man with a love of food who brings Taylor-Joy’s character to this dinner is perfectly cast in a very aloof and unlikeable character and he walks the line very well. John Leguizamo (“Encanto” and “Ice Age”) is also a standout as a Hollywood actor who joins the group as well.
“The Menu” has so many surprises that I don’t want to spoil, but it’s a movie that should satisfy the appetite of any horror/comedy fan and food lover. It’s an absolutely delicious movie going experience that had me and my theater rolling with laughter the entire time. “The Menu” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
