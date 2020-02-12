I started on my poem for my valentine in May.
I had a year to write and polish what I had to say.
I had to write the greatest words that ever graced the earth. To win my love I studied Shakespeare, Byron and Wordsworth.
I studied Kris Kristofferson and Edgar Allen Poe,
And all the lyrics ever sung within a Broadway show.
I studied how the masters paint a picture with a word,
And how they find uniqueness by not following the herd.
I learned about romantic simile and metaphor,
And how in twenty languages to tell her je t’adore.
I got in touch with feelings and I learned to tell the truth.
I watched the Oprah show, and learned a lot from Dr. Ruth.
I didn't dress. I wore a robe. I lived on peanut butter.
And words of passion and romance were all that I would utter.
I didn’t bathe or brush my teeth or exercise or sleep.
I had to find the words so moving any girl would weep.
I lost my friends and nearly lost my mind from isolation,
But then one day I knew that it was worth my concentration.
Romantic words, seductive words, and poignant words aligned
And formed the most romantic poem born of human mind!
It captures all the passion of the loves that rage like tides,
Exploring all the splendor and the madness love provides.
The girl for whom I wrote this masterpiece, this Valentine,
Would have to love the author and would suddenly be mine.
But just before I sent the e-mail with my verse that day,
Another suitor flipped some on-line doggerel her way.
She read that tripe and fell in love from simple Hallmark rhyming.
I learned that perfect poetry is trumped by perfect timing.
