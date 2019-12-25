‘Twas the night before Christmas and through the basement, rooms, and attic,Not a creature was stirring but everyone had been so ecstatic.The stockings were hung, the children tucked in tight.But they didn’t know Santa Claus wouldn’t be coming tonight.I was asleep when outside I heard such a cackle;It picked me right up and shook me like a shackle.I opened the curtain and what should I see?But a small sleigh as dark as could be.And a cloaked driver though I couldn’t see His face, And his sleigh driving was all over the place.His sleigh lacked color and bells that jingle.Could this man still be the one and only Kris Kringle?Did Santa get rid of his reindeer? Why and when?But the sleigh moved just as well as if there had been.Black sleigh and no reindeer? Why?I was starting to think that this might not be the right guy.If he’s not Santa, then who is this man?“I’ll find out,” I told myself. “I’ll see if I can.”Then he slipped down the chimney just like Santa would,So I went in the room with him; mustering up all that I could.But when I saw him it was such a surpriseTo see he had horns and yellow creepy eyes.I said, “Who are you?” and planted my feet firmly on the ground. I looked him in the eye, and he just said, “Calm down.”I knew who this guy was. I read about him, or I think I did.This was Krampus, the guy who punished bad kids.He was kind of like the opposite of Saint Nick,And suddenly I began to feel very, very sick.”None of us have been bad,” I said quite full of fear. “So you can just leave, and we’ll wait ‘til Santa gets here.””Don’t worry,” he replied. “I’m not here to punish like I normally do.The only reason I’m here is because Santa has the flu.”Then he snapped his fingers and the presents, they were there!Then he disappeared, and I couldn’t help but stareAt the presents because there were quite a lot.By then everyone was awake so “What the heck” is what we thought.
We went to open the presents and much to our surprise,Rather than gifts in the boxes there were snakes with beady eyes.Krampus knew he had caught us unawaresBecause I heard him say far off, “Merry Christmas to all and to all good nightmares!”
