Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation.

Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and protecting life. They understand that a pro-life stand is more than protecting the lives of the unborn. A state that aspires to be pro-life must protect the most vulnerable at every stage of life. That’s why we have worked so hard to reduce the number of children in foster care, to place children in state care with relatives, and to find families who will adopt a child. Since 2016, we have reduced the number of children in foster care from more than 5,200 down to 4,500 at the end of June. At the end of 2021, 42 percent of children in foster care had been placed with relatives, which achieves a better outcome than when children are placed with non-relatives.

