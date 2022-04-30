“The Northman” is written and directed by Robert Eggers (writer/director of “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”) and co-written by Icelantic writer Sjón based on the based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth. Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies” and “True Blue”) stars as Amleth who is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps his mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who’s on a mission to save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father.
Now three films in, Robert Eggers has already established himself as a director with a clear vision, a very, very dark and brutal vision that may make me afraid to ever actually meet the man behind the camera, but a vision nonetheless. Between “The Witch,” “The Lighthouse,” and now “The Northman,” Eggers has created three wildly different movies that are both incredibly dark, brutal and original with his newest feature being by far his most dark and brutal yet.
While watching the movie, the story may not feel as original and may have a lot of people draw comparisons to other popular works of fiction including Shakespeare’s Hamlet and “The Lion King.” Most people are aware that “The Lion King” is based on Shakespeare’s popular play Hamlet, but many people may not realized that Shakespeare was inspired by the story of Amleth, the main character in this film, when writing Hamlet. So in some way, “The Northman” is basically the original story of all the aforementioned stories.
Eggers really goes all out with his third feature. His first two films only cost $4 million and $11 million respectively, but this movie is estimated to cost somewhere between $70 million and $90 million, by far his most expensive yet and Eggers clearly used every penny not even just on his star-studded cast but on every single element you see on screen, especially the research put into this. “The Northman” really goes into how brutal and gritty life in 10th century Northern Europe was and the type of mythology the vikings and others in the area believed in. Eggers, and co-writer Sjón, clearly put a lot of time into researching this culture and time period before making the film and this really helps the movie be extremely immersive from start to finish. The production design and costumes also help with this world building and I really felt like I was inside this time period.
The cinematography in this film is really great as well. Eggers is teaming up once again with his “The Lighthouse” cinematographer Jarin Blaschke and he does a really great job balancing the task of having to capture both the beauty and horror of both Viking culture and Iceland. I will say that there are quite a few scenes and shots that I did feel were a bit too dark. Now, most of the film does take place at nighttime and the darkness of scenes do help make them feel both realistic and gritty, but I do wish some moments were brighten a tiny amount so I could see things a bit better.
This is Egger’s first time directing any type of fight sequence or action in any of his films and man does he do a flawless job at it. He uses minimal cuts during most if not all of his fight sequences, even sometimes doing them in just one take, and this only amplifies the brutality of each battle, of each blow by a sword. A lot of movies nowadays use a lot of cuts where you can’t really see what exactly is going on, but the battles here felt real.
I will venture to say that this is probably some of Alexander Skarsgård’s best work of his entire career. He can be a bit one-note with his character a lot of time, always having his intensity dialed up to an 11, but he sells that extreme intensity exceptionally well really proving both him (as an actor) and his character to be forces to reckon with. Also his constant intensity works for the character because Amleth is someone with a bit of tunnel vision, only looking forward to accomplishing his mission of revenge against his uncle.
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch” and “The Queen’s Gambit”) plays a Slavic slave who Amleth meets when he, himself, becomes a slave as well. One of Taylor-Joy’s first ever acting roles was with Eggers on his first film, “The Witch,” back in 2015 so it’s really great to see her back in Eggers’ hands. She has given many amazing performances with other directors since then, but I think Eggers is really the only one I’ve seen so far that’s really been able to show who Taylor-Joy is as a performer. He knows how to capture her unique beauty and talent in a way that I don’t think any director really has so far and there’s no better example of this than in “The Northman.”
Nicole Kidman plays Alexander Skarsgård’s mother in the film (which is a bit odd considering the two played husband and wife in the “Big Little Lies” tv show) and of course she’s fantastic because, come on, it’s Nicole-freaking-Kidman. Although while in the first half, it does feel like all she really gets to do is stand there and comb her hair, the second half is where she really gets to shine. She gets one scene alone with Skarsgård where she really gets to show off just how much of a powerhouse of a performer she is.
The rest of the star-studded ensemble are great as well. Willem DeFoe, who is back again with Eggers after “The Lighthouse” back in 2019, isn’t in the film much being only really in person for one scene and then doing a voice over in a second still toward the beginning of the film, but he makes the most of his limited screen time. This is a role that I feel like Eggers had to have written specifically for DeFoe because he is perfect in the role. Singer Bjork is also in the film as a blind witch of sorts and her role is really only a small cameo for one scene, but she is really great and captivating in it.
Overall, “The Northman” is another great feature from writer/director Robert Eggers that is downright epic in both scale, story and filmmaking that I think a lot of people should check out, especially if you’re a fan of movies of the kind. The last shot of the final battle in this film is something insane that only Eggers could ever think up. It is currently playing in theaters so definitely go check it out.
