Read: Luke 15:25-32.
Last week in our article we talked about grace and specifically I used the parable of the prodigal son for our article. I have highlighted the scripture that this story comes from and encourage you to read it in its entirety to get the full picture. Our parable has many players in the story, and today we are going to focus on the older brother.
Quick recap for those who might have missed last week’s article. A father with two son’s gets approached by the younger son who demands his inheritance immediately. The father agrees to this demand and gives him his inheritance. The younger son runs off and squanders all of this in poor living shall we say. He then repentantly returns home thinking that he would be better off as a servant in his father’s home, but what he finds is a warm, loving welcome from his father. In fact, the father throws him a big party, because his son who was lost has now been found.
Jesus when telling parables to the Jewish leaders of the day was teaching them (and us) many life lessons. We see this so very clearly in the story of the older brother.
But he was angry and refused to go in (to the party). His father came out and entreated him. This is the response from the older brother. His anger mirrors that of the pharisees of the day when Jesus forgave notorious sinners. You see, they believed holiness came from following laws and why those who failed to follow the law (all of them) simply couldn’t be welcome in God’s house, could they?
If you will recall, we spoke a lot about Grace last week, in that we all are lost but by Grace are found. Grace is a undeserved merit that we receive freely by trusting in Jesus as our personal savior.
This story is so impactful to us in our lives. You see the older son thought that he was more worthy of his father’s love because he obeyed and stayed by his father’s side all of his days. The younger son, well, he couldn’t be worthy of such love because he ran away.
Legalism is a term that is very fitting for the pharisees and anyone who lives this way above. In fact here is an easy difference between legalism and grace:
Legalism: I obey (the laws), therefore I am accepted by God.
Grace: I am accepted by God, therefore I obey God. Not out of fear but out of love.
I so liken this to what a good friend of mine and prior pastor once told me, with God, we all get fair but some get more than fair. You see, we sinners (all of us) deserve damnation, so fairness to us would be separation from God forever, that would be fair. But God, so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16). So here is where the better than fair comes into play. Fair is damnation and those who refuse to accept Christ as their savior will get fair treatment, but better than fair comes to those who do accept Christ as their savior, and live eternally with him.
The pharisees and the older brother both have missed so many points that Jesus is trying to lay out for them. They seem to live in a vision of thinking that God’s blessings are limited, when in fact there is not limitation to God’s blessings or his love for us.
Our church (Grace Presbyterian) provides a monthly devotional booklet to any of its members called table talk. There is a wonderful paragraph in this month’s booklet about this very topic that I want to share with you now:
The grumbling Jewish leaders-the older son-have a wrong perspective on God. The Lord’s forgiveness of heinous sinners does not demean the obedience of those who have been more faithful, who should never think that God is reluctant to give to them all things (like the older brother claims his father is to him). They should rejoice whenever the wicked turn from their ways.
Friends, living a life daily for and with God is a blessing that all of us can have in our lives. Some choose to live this life for all the days of their lives and as such have many blessings bestowed upon them, not material blessings (although I’d suspect these occur as well), but peace, joy, love, contentment that comes from walking with God daily. Others choose to live a life for God on their last day, and these folks are making an amazing decision on that day, for they too will live eternally with God in heaven. Sadly though they have missed many days of not walking with God in their lives, alone in the world so to speak.
Let us all be joyful when any wayward person gives their life to God, for in doing so we are being more like Christ in our lives.
Until next week, Joe.
