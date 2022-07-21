I think we would all agree that one of the quickest ways to kill your productivity is procrastination. Procrastination is intentionally deferring something that you know needs to be done right away. Procrastination over the years has caused many people to have to experience unnecessary stress, to miss important deadlines, and it also has ruined some good relationships. Today, I want to shine the stoplight on three of the most common types of procrastinators.
The first common type of procrastinator is the person who is a perfectionist. A perfectionist is a person who tends to have a “all-or-nothing” mindset. They tend to think, if the conditions are not perfect from the start, then I’m not going to move forward. The problem with this type of thinking is it is unrealistic to believe that conditions will always be picture perfect. There will always be adjustments and modifications that need to be made along the way. In fact, I like the way Solomon puts in Ecclesiastes 11:4 (TLB), “If you wait for perfect conditions, you will never get anything done.” The unrealistic expectations of a perfectionist will cause procrastination.
The second common type of procrastinator is the person who is overly concerned about what others think about them. There are some people out there who procrastinate simply because they are so fearful about what others might say or think of their performance. They often delay and defer tasks in a feeble attempt to avoid rejection. However, Proverbs 29:25 reminds us, “Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trust in the Lord is kept safe.” Being overly concerned about what others think will cause procrastination.
The third common type of procrastinator is the person who is simply lazy. Lazy people are those who only care about doing what is easily and/or fun. Anything that resembles work or seems to be personally challenging is always postponed indefinitely. The Bible describes a lazy person in this manner in Proverbs 21:25, “The cravings of a sluggard will be the death of him, because his hands refuse to work.” Lazy hands and a poor work ethic will always cause procrastination.
Yes, procrastination is one of the quickest ways to kill your productivity. Some of the most common procrastinators are people who tend to be perfectionist, people who are overly concerned about what others think, and people who are simply lazy. Today, I want to leave you with a sobering warning for all procrastinators. This warning is found in Proverbs 20:4, “Sluggards do not plow in season; so at harvest time they look but find nothing.”
