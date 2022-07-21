Hello everyone.

I think we would all agree that one of the quickest ways to kill your productivity is procrastination. Procrastination is intentionally deferring something that you know needs to be done right away. Procrastination over the years has caused many people to have to experience unnecessary stress, to miss important deadlines, and it also has ruined some good relationships. Today, I want to shine the stoplight on three of the most common types of procrastinators.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.