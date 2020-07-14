It’s been while since the Baroness of Greenbrier has been inspired to write but I had an accident the other day that I just know was of divine origin and wanted to share it with my readers.
I live so far in the country in Faulkner County that if you really wanted to go hunting from my place, you walk have to walk toward town, not away from it. To say the least, I am pretty rural on God’s beautiful ranch that he gave me the privilege of operating.
The day of the accident was one that I look forward to twice a month as my very competent yard folks arrived to mow the usual 2 acres around my home place. They are an excellent team together and when they leave the premises, it looks like a “show place.”
Rewind a month or so. I have tried on numerous occasions to grow raspberries on the property to no avail. They are my very favorite fruit, and even though I gave the plants lots of TLC, they ultimately expired after being planted only a month or so. This year, I decided this was my last dance with raspberries so I planted five more tiny bushes of a different variety than those that never survived, and to my great joy, within three weeks they started leafing out and growing! My joy was hard to contain. A week after that, they actually produced tiny fruit.
Then tragedy struck. One of the mowers accidentally cut one bush almost in half with a mower blade, and it was the one bush that had the most tiny fruit on it. I was stunned to discover this late in the afternoon the next day.
The stalk was only held together by a thread. I had no other option but to stand there and bawl. Then, composing myself, I prayed over this tiny, badly-injured raspberry plant and asked God if he would be merciful on his creation and by some miracle let the little plant find life again.
Thereafter I had an idea and raced in the house grabbing a roll of black electrical tape and scissors, back outside and started wrapping my baby bush from the ground up to stem and over the injured area, praying the whole time. Sprinkled it with a small portion of fertilizer and watered thoroughly and slowly, and committed the results to the Lord.
Walking outside the next morning with my border collies I started walking to the area where the raspberry bush was planted and from afar I saw something pink on the top of the bush. Of course, I rushed to check it out and the tiny berry on the very top had ripened to a beautiful raspberry color and was almost glowing in the sun that was just coming up.
I popped it in my mouth and it was the sweetest piece of fruit I have ever enjoyed.
The moral of this story parallels what Jesus has done for his children. When tragedy strikes in our lives, don’t give up. Do some repairs, talk to God about it and then leave the results up to him. I will never be convinced that this was not divine intervention to heal my broken heart over the little plant, which incidentally he has done many times in my almost 82 years.
