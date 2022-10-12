Conviction is simply defined as “a firmly held belief that guides our decision making.” It has been said that conviction is the reason we do what we do. In fact, when faced with opposition, it is our personal conviction that helps us to overcome. Today, I want to share three foundational convictions that every Christian should possess.
The first conviction every Christian should possess is we need Jesus. We need Him to be both Savior and Lord of our life. We need Him to save us from the penalty and power of sin. We also need Him to be the Lord of our life. Romans 10:9 says it best, “If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” First and foremost, every Christian must be fully convinced of the necessity of having Jesus at the helm of our lives.
The second conviction every Christian should possess is we need a good support system. We need an inner circle that will both push us to be better and encourage us to never give up. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 says it in this manner, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor; (10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Every single Christian should be convinced that we were not made to do life alone. We all need a strong support system to walk through life with us.
The third conviction every Christian should possess is we need to contribute. I am a firm believer that God blesses us to be a blessing to others. In fact, being helpful to others is a wonderful legacy to leave behind. 1 Peter 4:10 states, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace.” Each and every Christian should be convinced that we should be committed to making this world a better place.
Yes, conviction is a firmly held belief that guides our decision making. Every Christian should be convinced that we need Jesus, a good support system, and to make a contribution to the world around us. I leave you today with words of the Apostle Paul found in 1 Corinthians 16:13, “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.”
