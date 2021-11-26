Hello everyone! Whether you are a business owner, manager, head of an organization, church volunteer, stay at home parent, or retiree, we all need to learn the power of delegation. Delegation, from my perspective, is appointing a task or responsibility to someone else. We typically delegate tasks to others to help lighten our workload, lower our stress level, and to free up much needed time to work on other projects and responsibilities. Today, I want to share three ways to best utilize the power of delegation.
The power of delegation says we shouldn’t try to do it all. Yes, we may be strong, gifted, and highly sought after in our field of expertise, but overextending ourselves is a bad idea. In fact, overextending ourselves in the long run can cause unnecessary anxiety, irritability, and even burnout. The Apostle Paul makes it crystal clear in Galatians 6:5, “for each one should carry their own load.” The power of delegation teaches us that we are a limited resource. We can’t do everything all the time.
The power of delegation says we must choose the right person for the job. How do we know who is the right person to pass the responsibility to? Exodus 18:21 gives us this advice, “But select capable men from all the people, men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain, and appoint them…” According to Exodus 18, everyone we select to take our place must be capable. Meaning, they must have the right skill set, knowledge, and temperament to do the job well. They also need to share our core values of fearing God, being trustworthy, and hating dishonest gain. You cannot just delegate responsibility to just anybody. The person you delegate to must possess the right qualities.
The power of delegation says to equip those you choose properly. Once you have found the right person, you must take the time to train them to do the task correctly. I like the way Jesus puts it in Luke 6:40, “The student is not above the teacher, but everyone who is fully trained will be like their teacher.” Jesus is encouraging us to be leaders who properly teach those who come along behind us. That they may be able to take up the baton and carry on the work. Therefore, we should always set clear expectations about what needs to be done and when it needs to be completed. The power of delegation says we should equip them properly.
The power of delegation teaches us that we shouldn’t try to do it all. It teaches us we must delegate to the right person. And it also teaches us to equip those we choose properly. I leave you with the same advice Moses father-in-law Jethro gave to him in Exodus 18: (17) “Moses’ father-in-law replied, what you are doing is not good. (18) You and these people who come to you will only wear yourselves out. The work is too heavy for you; you cannot handle it alone.”
Blessings!
