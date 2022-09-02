Knowing people in media in the area sometimes pays off. Especially when you want to embarrass your teenage daughter on the way to school.
My daughter is a huge Harry Styles fan, so I thought it’d be funny to get radio personality Shane Hillis, who does the morning show on 100.9 FM out of Russellville, to give her a shout out at 7:45 a.m. (when I knew she would be listening) before playing one of Styles’ songs.
When she heard her name over the radio, she clapped her hands over her eyes and said, “Dad! I can’t believe you,” over and over. For a split second, I worried I had for-real embarrassed her, but soon she started laughing and texting her friends. Then, Hillis took over the airwaves to say, “Your Dad and I conspired against you,” and she knew the obvious: I had made this happen.
“How many people listen to this?” she wondered.
“A lot,” I said. “It’s the only pop radio station in town.”
The whole thing made my morning. And hers. She got out of the car for school still laughing.
It made me think about the power of media. As a newspaper editor, that’s something I have to think about often.
Media can enlighten. It can entertain. But, in the wrong hands, it can also destroy.
There are some stories that are difficult to cover, whether it’s in print, radio, television or on the internet. The impact of these stories can sometimes hurt people, even if they need to be told.
There’s an old journalism ethics adage to minimize harm, but some stories are harmful by their nature.
A story about a person charged with murder needs to be told, but it might hurt family members who read it.
A story about an alleged crime could re-victimize victims who read it. More consideration than you might think is put into these kinds of stories to prevent this.
And unfortunately, we live in a media landscape where some outlets wield this responsibility like a child who has found his Dad’s gun (to quote a little Ian Malcolm). ... Look at this car bent around another car, look at this human suffering, haha, look at how stupid this political figure is ...
There’s a certain joyfulness – perhaps snarkiness is a better word – that simply does not sit well with me.
But there’s no stopping them. Of course there’s no stopping them. All we can do as a media outlet is strive to be better.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
