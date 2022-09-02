Knowing people in media in the area sometimes pays off. Especially when you want to embarrass your teenage daughter on the way to school.

My daughter is a huge Harry Styles fan, so I thought it’d be funny to get radio personality Shane Hillis, who does the morning show on 100.9 FM out of Russellville, to give her a shout out at 7:45 a.m. (when I knew she would be listening) before playing one of Styles’ songs.

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.

