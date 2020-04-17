Hello everyone!
I want you to know that every morning God blesses you and I to see another beautiful day that we have the ability to select from a number of possibilities. We have the power to select our mood. We have the power to determine our attitude. We even have the power to decide our mindset. Today, I want to suggest three choices we should make on a daily basis.
First of all, I believe we should choose to be happy and not sad. Every morning we wake up we have two basic options. We can choose to focus on the negative or the positive in life. We can choose to find something to complain about or a reason to be thankful. We can seek to magnify the bad experiences we have had or delight in the many wonderful things this world has to offer. The Bible says it best in Psalms 118:24, “This is the day that Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Today, we should choose to be happy, not sad.
Secondly, I believe we should choose to thrive and not just survive. I know it is easy during this COVID-19 pandemic to get stuck in survival mode. A person stuck in survival mode is just trying to barely make it through the day. On the other hand, a person who makes a mental choice to thrive during this time of crisis will find a way to flourish, regardless of their circumstances. People who choose to thrive view social distancing and self-quarantines as an opportunity and not a setback. Philippians 4:12-13 states, “…I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. (13) I can do everything through Him who gives me strength.” Always remember, Jesus can help us to thrive and not just survive during this pandemic.
Thirdly, I believe we should choose to be optimistic and not pessimistic. How do you view your future? Are you a pessimistic person who always expects the worse to happen? Are you a defeatist? Do you anticipate gloom and doom in your future? On the contrary, God’s people are always optimistic. We expect a favorable outcome. We look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Jeremiah 29:11 sums it up best, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Yes, we choose to be optimistic because God has the final say so in our lives.
The truth of the matter is this, every morning God blesses you and I to see another beautiful day, we have the ability to select from a number of possibilities. We can choose to be happy, not sad. We can choose to thrive and not just survive. We can even choose to be optimistic and not pessimistic. The choice is ours. I live you today with the words of Solomon found in Proverbs 23:7, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he…”
Blessings!!!
