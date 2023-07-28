Graph

Twelve-month inflation rate (data from Bureau of Labor Statistics).

During the last two years, inflation has been much higher than normal. Inflation started its rapid rise in February 2021 and peaked a year ago at 9.1 percent. A 9.1 percent inflation rate can be devastating. Since inflation measures the increase in the average price level, it also measures the erosion of the purchasing power of money. In effect, a person who did not get a raise would feel about the same amount of economic pain from a 9.1 percent inflation rate that she would feel from a 9.1 percent pay cut.

As you can imagine, given the amount of economic pain that inflation can cause, the Federal Reserve has been focused on bringing it down. Thankfully, the Fed has been successful. Now the 12-month inflation rate is 3 percent, which is not as low as the 2 percent rate the Fed desires, but which is a lot better than the 9.1 percent rate we had a year ago.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.