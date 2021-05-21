Good Morning Brothers and Sisters, “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it (Psalm 118:24).” Please do not misunderstand the title. I am not saying you will die today, tomorrow, this year or in the next five years; but when you do die, will you be ready to stand before Jesus and give and account for your sins? People are dying every day, and the question is, was their life in order and were they ready to stand before Jesus. Just as sure as we were all born it is guaranteed for us all to die or the return of Jesus to take place. Brothers and Sisters both will take place, it does not matter if you die first and then you are raptured up to be with Jesus or if you never die a physical death and you are raptured to be with Jesus, either way if you want to live with Jesus for eternity you must be ready. When Jesus returns your spirit man will be taken from your body of flesh. This old body will return to the dirt it came from because flesh and blood cannot inherit eternal life and will not stand before Jesus. Listen Brothers and Sisters, Jesus had to die and go back to Heaven to be with His father, we must do the same thing. It does not matter which road you choose to go down. We all will die one day. That is why it is important for us to prepare ourselves to stand before our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. You can continue to live life for the devil, but that path will lead you to his final destination, Hell. Remember, there are only two places you can spend eternity, that is Heaven or Hell. I think about those who have gone on to their destination, it could be a resting place or a place of torment, but remember it was their call. God has given each of us the freedom of choice. We have the right to choose either Heaven or Hell. Remember, you are choosing one or the other before you die. You are deciding now on whether you will spend eternity in Heaven or Hell. If you choose Heaven you will be so happy you did; but if you choose Hell it will be a disappointing day for you because there will be no rest for your soul. There will be everlasting regret as you burn forever in eternity where there is no way out. Brothers and Sisters, I do not know about you, but I am going to heaven, you can have the other place. My name will be written in the Lambs Book of Life. I will be with Jesus, The King of Kings and The Lord of Lords. The place where there will be no more dying, no more sinning, no more getting old, no more sickness, no more crying and no more darkness because Jesus will be the light. All I am trying to convey is that Heaven will be a good and perfect place for a prepared people. A place where we do not have to worry about the Satan and his army of demons because they will not have access to Heaven. There will be no room for them and if you choose to follow Satan, there will be no room for you. All I can say is, “See you, I would not want to be you.”
Heaven is a place where you want your soul, the real you to spend eternity. I want to say it this way. Heaven belongs to me, it is my home, the place I will be going when I leave this earthly home.
Make Jesus your Lord and Savior today. Repent and turn from your sins. Invite Jesus into your heart, believe He is the Son of God. Believe He died for you and me, and on the third day He rose with all Power and is seated at the right hand of God the father.
So it is, it is so.
