It has been said that unless we are building our lives on truth we are building on sand, and a life built on myths, speculations, lies and half-truths cannot stand. Regardless of our age, where we live, what we do, or who our ancestors were, we should all seek to live by the truth. In the end, that is the only thing that will endure.
Along these lines, a friend sent me something the other day by an unknown author that I believe to be the truth. Please allow me to share it with you.
Truth
1. No matter how good friends are, they are going to hurt you once in a while and you must forgive them for that. 2. True friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distances. Same goes for true love. 3. You can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life. 4. It is taking me a long time to become the person I want to be. 5. You can keep going long after you can’t. 6. We are responsible for what we do, no matter what we think or how we feel. 7. Either you control your attitude, or it controls you. 8. Regardless of how hot and steamy a relationship is at first, the passion fades and there had better be something else to take its place.
9. Heroes are the people who do what has to be done when it needs to be done, regardless of the consequences. 10. Money (and all the stuff it can buy) is a lousy and immature way of keeping score. 11. My best friend and I can do anything or nothing and have the best time. 12. Sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you are down will be the ones to help you get back up. 13. Sometimes when I am angry, I have the right to be angry, but it doesn’t give me the right to be cruel. 14. Just because someone doesn’t love you the way you want them to, doesn’t mean they don’t love you with all they have – they may not have as much as you do.
15. Maturity has more to do with the types of experiences you’ve had and what you have learned from them, and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated. 16. It isn’t always enough to be forgiven by others, sometimes you have to learn to forgive yourself. 17. No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief. Pity parties are never large events. 18. Our background and circumstances may have influenced who we are, but we are fully responsible for who we have become. 19. Just because two people argue, it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. And just because they don’t argue, it doesn’t mean they do.
20. You shouldn’t be so eager to find out a secret. It could change your life forever. 21. Two different people can look at the exact same thing and see something totally different. 22. Your life can be changed in a matter of hours (even minutes) by people who don’t even know you. 23. Even when you think you have no more time to give, when a friend cries out to you, you will find the strength to help. 24. The people you care about most in life always seem to be taken from you too soon. 25. You should tell and show people you love that you love them as often as possible, because you never know when your last chance will be.
Only one comment: They said a mouthful.
